The Tribeca Film Festival raises the curtain with Jennifer Lopez – La Voce di New York

Sara Jennifer Lopez to open the dances of the Tribeca Film Festival 2022 (8-19 June) with the preview of Halftimethe documentary directed by Amanda Micheli for Netflix.

The screening will take place in a special way at the United Palace in Washington Heights, a historic district in the northern part of the Manhattan district, in New York, which derives its name from Fort Washington, a fortification built on the high ground during the American War of Independence to defend the area by British forces. Washington Heights borders the Bronx, the district where the star was born on July 24, 1969.

On the other hand, that of Jennifer Lopez is the classic American film story, that of the beautiful girl who was born and raised in the Bronx, a neighborhood that “it eats you inside if you don’t find a reason to resist and get out “. J.Lo found that reason in dance.

Mitchell’s documentary follows J.Lo while reflecting on his goals, on his evolution and on various aspects of the surrounding artistic and social life: the superstar talks about himself without reservations, talking about his evolution as an artist and the “second half” of his life.

After the preview at Tribeca, the docufilm will air on Netflix from 14 June.

The closing of the festival on June 18 will also be marked by another prominent New Yorker, the reverend activist Al Sharpton. Loudmouthdirected by Josh Alexander, will address the topic of debate on racial issues since the 1980s. A Brooklyn native, 18-year-old Sharpton became the manager of for a few years in 1973 James Brownthe “godfather of Soul”.

The 2022 edition of Tribeca, which will be both in presence and on the online platform, is divided into ten categories and will offer 111 feature films and 16 online previews by 151 directors (50 of which are making their debut) from 40 countries: 88 previews are planned. world cup, 7 North American premieres.

As always, the festival is all about diversity and inclusion. Most of the films are directed by female directors (58), bipoc (stands for “black, indigenous and people of color” – 43 films) and LGBTQ (10 feature films).

Among the most anticipated films: Corner Officea black-comedy by Joachim Back with Jon Hamm, Sarah Gadon and Danny Pudi; the dramatic comedy Somewhere in Queensdirected by Ray Romano and starring Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco and Jennifer Esposito; the comedy American Dreamerfrom Rick Rosenthal with Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon and Danny Glover; Jerry & Marge Go Large from David Frankel and starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson; Alone Togethera love story in the days of lockdowm directed, written and performed by Katie Holmes opposite Jim Sturgess, Zosia Mamet and Melissa Leo; the obsession with a journey into space and the encounter with love in Space Odditydirected by Kyra Sedgwick; Acidman from Alex Lehmann with Thomas Haden Church and Dianna Agron.

This year the Tribeca offers a series of live events and debates. Lil Babythe Grammy Award-winning rapper will perform after the world premiere of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby; Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) will make a special appearance after the tour Taurus; they Of Monsters and Men they will perform following the tour TÍU. Among the many appearances and debates, the Festival will also host members of the WNBA’s New York Liberty team, following the premiere of Unfinished Business directed by Ken Scott; LeVar Burton will talk about the importance of children’s literacy after the screening of Butterfly in the Sky, directed by Fletcher Murray, Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb.

“This 2022 feature film program leaves us proud and admired by the boundless ingenuity and passion of our tireless filmmaking community – said the director of the Tribeca Film Festival, Dear Cusumano –. Whether it’s a breath of comic freshness or a cutting-edge exposition of the most pressing contemporary issues, this year’s official selections once again remind us of the vitality and urgency of independent cinema in a world that has more than never needed“.

Award juries. As for the awards related to independent US productions the jury will be composed of the screenwriter and TV author Alan Zweibelby the actors Aidan Quinn And Anne Archerby the director Rose Troche and by the producer and director Oge Egbuonuwhile judging the international productions will be the actors Rosanna Arquette, Lucy Boynton And Anthony Edwardsthe director and screenwriter Azazel Jacobs and the Iranian director and actress Niki Karimi.

Jessica Alba, Darren Aronofsky and Daryl Hannah have been called to join the Human / Nature Award with Kathryn Murdoch And Kate Marvel: the award, introduced in this edition, will go to the “project that will best illuminate the urgent environmental issues of our time“.

To decide who will win the 10th Nora Ephron awardcreated to honor the spirit and vision of the legendary director and author among the women who changed cinema, will be an all-female direction composed by the director Amandla Stenberg and by actresses Pam Grier And Lisa Addario.

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded by Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro in 2001.