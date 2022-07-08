“The Terminal List”: Will there be a second season of the series that stars Chris Pratt?

“The Terminal List” has surprised its fans since its broadcast. The powerful story of James Reece, a member United States Army Navy SEALs, has stumped the audience, who are eagerly awaiting a second season.

the series of Prime Video showed how the role of Chris Pratt he embarks on an odyssey trying to find the one responsible for the death of all his platoon mates on a secret mission.

“the terminal list” has the participation of a renowned cast such as taylor kitsch, Jay Courtney, Jeanne Tripplehorn, constance wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz Y JD Pardo.

Will there be a second season of “The Terminal List”?

Although there is no confirmation of the second season, the writer of the novel where this story was inspired, Jack Carr, has published five novels of the James Reece story, so the continuation of this shocking story is expected.

It is expected that the next few days the streaming platform, Prime Videorule on a possible renewal of “The Terminal List“.

