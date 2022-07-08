The series of ‘The search’ confirms title and logo

15 years after the premiere of The Quest: The Secret Diaryfans of the archaeological adventures of Nicolas Cage They have not lost hope that there will be a third installment. Jon Turteltaubsponsored by the producer Jerry Bruckheimer, directed two blockbuster adventure films for Disney and guarantors of an affection of the public that has not lost its presence, hence a return of the saga is rumored from time to time. Cage, however, recently extinguished these hopes by reporting his disinterest in a third of The search, but luckily it coincided with Disney’s confirmed plans to develop a series based on its universe. Without Cage, but with new adventurers.

the series of The search has materialized little by little in these months, sponsored by Bruckheimer himself and signing Look Nair as director. Destined for Disney +, in her cast they stand out Lisette Alexis as Jess Morales, a new protagonist who wants to discover her family’s secrets and save a lost Pan-American treasure with the help of Billie, a millionaire with a lot of free time who plays Catherine Zeta-Jones. Also on the expedition are Ethan and Tasha (jordan rodrigues Y Zuri Reed), allies of Jess, and also Oren (Anthony Cipriano), an old childhood friend who has never stopped being in love with the protagonist. The series, until now, had no official title.

But that just changed. Disney has announced that the series of The search will be titled National Treasure: Edge of Historywhich we would translate as The Quest: On the Edge of History. She announces it with a claim challenging (“Ready for another adventure?”) in combination with a logo that refers to previous films, and with notable options to reveal more details in the coming weeks, since from July 21 San Diego Comic-Con takes place. It is to be hoped that within the framework of this event a release date will be confirmed, and perhaps some other plot element that unites Edge of History with the Cage movies.

So far, this link is reduced to the presence of justin bartha as Ridley Pool, an expert on computers and conspiracy theories who appeared in both The search like in The Quest: The Secret Diary.

