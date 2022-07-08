the Red Devils send out a signal

Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United video. Nothing strange except that ten Hag has not yet seen him at the training of the Red Devils. The Portuguese is absent and will also miss the tour of the English: his future is a mystery.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Arsenal but also Rome and Naples. Cristiano Ronaldo is experiencing yet another summer, the second consecutive, at the top of the European market trends. After the advent of ten Hag to the Red Devils, the Portuguese champion has never seen himself in the withdrawal of the British and according to the Times he would have asked for the transfer to a new destination. A perhaps unexpected scenario for the Manchester United who has always considered the Portuguese to be un-transferable, whose future remains further shrouded in mystery. To feed further doubts we thought the same English club that today published a video on its official channels in which Cristiano Ronaldo himself appears several times.

In the company of Bruno Fernandes and Varane, CR7 wears the new Red Devils jersey that players will wear starting next season. Here, the very year that the Portuguese could blatantly skip to continue his career elsewhere. Cristiano Ronaldo would be absent for family reasons and would decide to train alone at the sports center of the Portuguese national team in Lisbon. But that is not all. The player will not even take part in the tour of ten Hag’s men in Thailand and Australia who will also be called to face Klopp’s Liverpool. All too strong signs of a farewell that seems to have been announced. And for this reason the surprise of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo as testimonial of the new Manchester United kits remains a mystery for the Red Devils fans who comment on those images in surprise.

“So is Cristiano Ronaldo still the future of United?” someone writes in the margin of that video. Others, however, rightly speak of images recording time before the Portuguese then decided to leave. The break, if we want to call it that, it would therefore be consumed only at the end of the season. Perhaps right after the announcement of ten Hag as the new United manager. The initial rumors from the English press initially reported the new coach’s doubts about having Ronaldo in the squad, doubts later denied by the same ten Hag who said: “He will give us the goals”. And in fact Manchester United never wanted to deprive themselves of him and in this video sends a clear signal to the player and to all those who, including the fans, are trying to understand something.

The club highlights the desire to continue to focus on CR7 by showing the images of the number # 7 with the new Red Devils kit. The English press speaks of a strong clue, probably also directed to the Portuguese striker himself to make clear the club’s firm belief in not wanting to sell him. In fact, it must be said that the British would never have thought that there would be a divorce between the parties, as instead in these hours it seems to be becoming more and more a certainty. Cristiano Ronaldo would like to play the Champions League which this season will not see Manchester United as the protagonist. This is probably the biggest perplexity of him that at the moment is taking him further and further away from the Red Devils despite the fact that he had already worn the new shirt for next season.