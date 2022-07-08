The Penguin recreates one of the famous scenes from Tim Burton’s joker in the new stage of Chip Zdarsky

Tim Burton’s Batman continues to inspire DC Comics artists and writers

In Batman #125 Not only does it feature a famous location from Tim Burton’s 1989 film about the Dark Knight, it also shows us an attack by the Penguin that seems inspired by a scene from the joker of the movie.

The location taken from the film is the Museum Flugelheimthis site appears in the new cartoon of Batman Failsafe: Part One of the new creative team of the vigilante of Gotham formed by Chip Zdarsky Y George Jimenez. The museum was originally a gothic art gallery in the movie Tim Burton. In the comic, Batman comes as Bruce Wayne in order to mingle with high society and identify the villain who has been killing off Gotham’s elite.

This villain turns out to be the Penguin. This sneaks into the party trying to gas all the people who are there, a movement that the Dark Knight He calls it “absurdly predictable.” Thanks to Tim Drake, the gas is neutralized before there are casualties. While the Penguin think about his failed plan, Batman puts on his mask, puts his belt over his tuxedo and goes for it. Oswald Cobblepotwhich is revealed as Clayface disguised. Later in the comic it is revealed that the real Penguin is hospitalized because he is dying of mercury poisoning, although it is all part of his plan to frame Batman of his death.

The plan of Penguin to gas the Museum Flugelheim it is a clear homage to an iconic scene from the movie Batman of 1989. In the scene, the jokerinterpreted by Jack Nicholsonreleases the gas through the ventilation ducts of the museum, killing everyone who was there except for Vicki Valewho had protected herself with a gas mask that had been sent to her just before by the joker. After the Clown Prince of Crime and his henchmen parade into the museum as they play the song party man of Prince and destroying all the works of art with paint, creating one of the most curious scenes in this movie.

The Flugelheim-Museum is inspired by the Guggenheim museum of New Yorkwhich already appeared in the series of batman universe. to appear in Batman #125 marks the first time he appears in the main comic of the Dark Knight.