The passion shared by Ralph Lauren and Tom Cruise

Who knew that one of the biggest figures in fashion and the protagonist of Top Gun would have something in common? Well, it seems that Ralph Lauren and Tom Cruise share the same passion for high-end cars. Slide and find out more!

July 07, 2022 11:59 p.m.

Ralph Lauren it’s a designer and fashion house owner which bears the same name. After more than 50 years in the industry, he has achieved dress the biggest celebrities in history. Secondly, Tom Cruise Recently released the sequel to its famous movie top gun, so it is on everyone’s lips. Two figures that seem to have nothing in common, but it is not.

It turns out that the Americans they share a great fondness for luxury and high-end cars. They both have in their homes a garage full of the best models of the most impressive automotive companies. And in case sharing this fanaticism was not enough, they also own the same car model.

It’s about a Bugatti Veyron Sport, which stands out for being a totally exclusive car. This is because only 400 of these were made in 10 yearsand of course, they were among the lucky ones to get one, along with Jay-Z and Simon Cowell, among other celebrities.

This French car features a 8-0L W16 engine which allows a power of 1200 hp and travel to a top speed of 431 km/h. However, what really stands out is the value of this vehicle. It is estimated that its price starts from 3 million dollarsa worrying figure but not so much for two of the highest paid people.

The presence of this model in the collection of Lauren since he stands out for buying vintage and vintage cars. However, despite the fact that Tom Cruise does prefer this style of vehicle, Bugatti decided not to sell more to the actor because when taking it to the premiere of Mission Impossible (2012), it took him too long to open his passenger door and gave bad publicity to the French company.

Anyway, We do not rule out that these two American figures will share a luxury model again soon…

The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.