The new installment of Thor and the biopic ‘Benediction’ arrive this weekend in theaters

Thor returns to the big screen five years later with a new adventure of the Marvel superhero who will incarnate again Chris Hemsworth. The undisputed premiere of the fourth saga of the God of Thunder will be joined this weekend by the biopic ‘bless’ and the animated film ‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman will repeat in the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder which will feature other regular faces and new additions. Tessa Thompson will play Valkyrie, but the spotlight is on the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who is expected to end up becoming Mighty Thor, the Goddess of thunder. Also noteworthy are the additions of other stars such as Christian balewho will give body and voice to the evil Gorr, and Russell Crowewho will embody Zeus.

‘Benediction’ explores the turbulent life of the World War I poet, Siegfried Sassoon, through the eyes of the filmmaker Terence Davis. The poet was a complex man who survived the horrors of fighting in the First World War and was decorated for his bravery, but became a critical voice against the government’s handling of the war when he returned from military service. His poetry was inspired by his experiences on the Western Front and he became one of the leading war poets of the time. He was idolized by members of the aristocracy and by London’s literary and theatrical patrons and had affairs with various men while trying to come to terms with his homosexuality.

Also coming to theaters this Friday is ‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’, the 25th film in the animated saga directed Susumu Mitsunaka. The film revolves around the wedding of detectives Sato and Takagi, which is interrupted by an assault that ends up taking the worst of the latter.

‘MoneyBoys’ tells the story of Fei, a young man who makes a living in the big city by working as a prostitute. His world collapses when he realizes that his family accepts his money but not his way of life or his homosexuality. Heartbroken, Fei struggles to start a new life.

‘The Battle of Changjin Lake’, the war action film co-directed by Chen Kaige, Dante Lam and Tsui Hark is the highest grossing Chinese production in history, with more than 900 million dollars grossed. The film narrates one of the most violent battles of the Korean War in the winter of 1950 between the United States and China.

Robert Guediguian directs ‘Mali Twist’, set in 1960s Mali, when Bamako’s youth dance to rock and roll recently imported from the West and dream of political renewal. The movie Mali Twist centers on the characters of Samba, a young socialist, who falls in love with the energetic, Lara during one of her missions in the jungle. To escape her forced marriage, she secretly runs away with him to the city.

‘Lingui. sacred ties’, by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, narrates the battle of the mother of a pregnant teenager who wants an abortion in a country, Chad, where this practice is not only punished by religion, but also by law.