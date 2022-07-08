The movie that caused Stephen King to leave the theater

Have you ever gotten so mad at a movie that you decided to walk out of the room? The truth is that films can generate different sensations in our body and mind: emotion, fear, sadness, laughter, boredom or anger, as happened to the American writer Stephen King. He confessed that only once in his adult life did he leave a movie theater and that happened with transformers of Michael Bay.

Despite the fact that the author is dedicated to literature, he regularly allows himself to share his opinions about the audiovisual world. Through social networks he did not stop his impulse to divulge his distaste for the autobot saga. It all happened because another colleague from his field, the author Linwood Barclay, said Jurassic World Dominion it earned the distinction of being the only tape with which it has left the room, after many years of not doing so. Then Stephen King responded to the publication by assuring that throughout his adult life, the only movie that has motivated him to throw in the towel has been transformers.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker