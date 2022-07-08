The movie that caused Stephen King to leave the theater

Have you ever gotten so mad at a movie that you decided to walk out of the room? The truth is that films can generate different sensations in our body and mind: emotion, fear, sadness, laughter, boredom or anger, as happened to the American writer Stephen King. He confessed that only once in his adult life did he leave a movie theater and that happened with transformers of Michael Bay.

Despite the fact that the author is dedicated to literature, he regularly allows himself to share his opinions about the audiovisual world. Through social networks he did not stop his impulse to divulge his distaste for the autobot saga. It all happened because another colleague from his field, the author Linwood Barclay, said Jurassic World Dominion it earned the distinction of being the only tape with which it has left the room, after many years of not doing so. Then Stephen King responded to the publication by assuring that throughout his adult life, the only movie that has motivated him to throw in the towel has been transformers.

It should be clarified that, later, the author assured that he was referring to the very first installment of all. And it is that the saga of the alien robots kept up the pace for long enough to reach the five-film mark. Even Michael Bay, who directed each and every one of them, agrees that the joke went on for too long.

“I did too many of them. Steven Spielberg said, ‘Just stop at three. And I said I’d stop commented Bay previously, when he reported that Spielberg asked him to stop the transformers. “The studio begged me to do a fourth one, and then that one made a billion too. And then I was like, ‘I’m going to stop here.’ And they begged me again. I should have stopped. But they were so much fun to do.” the filmmaker said.

The decline in quality experienced by the saga paid off when Paramount stopped the saga in its tracks. However, the only thing they stopped was the hand of Michael Bay, Well, they themselves plan to set up a new trilogy with new actors. transformers: the awakening of the beasts will tell a new story with actors such as Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Pearlman Y Peter Cullen.

Has Paramount learned from its mistakes? However, if Stephen King prefer not to look again transformers Fortunately, you have many other options. He recently praised the latest episodes of stranger things. He claimed that the penultimate episode of the fourth season was so good and so emotionally painful that he was almost afraid to face the final chapter.

Previously, he also praised the horror drama series Midnight mass. That was designed by mike flanagan and the author considered that it was “a dense, beautifully photographed horror tale that builds to a high level of horror by the seventh and final episode.” Both that and stranger things You can find them on the Netflix platform.