The most hilarious Thor: Love and Thunder cameos and the ones that fell from the final montage

there are so many cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder: It is a film that has a lot of substance in terms of secondary characters, so here we are going to talk about those who have stayed on tape and those who did not pass the post-production cutin some cases generating a great stir.

Be that as it may, you can’t talk about cameos without talking about the very presence of New Zealand director, screenwriter and actor Taika Waititi, who once again lends his voice and personality to Korg in the film.

Whether his presence is more or less welcome will be up to the public to decide, but he definitely gets a lot more screen time than on other occasions in Thor: Love and Thunder.

VIDEO Thor: Love & Thunder: everything we know!

From this point you will find Thor spoilers: love and thunder! Do not continue reading if you do not want us to spoil a lot of surprises for you.

Of course, we also remind you that we talked to you in depth about the five characters that have surprised us the most in this report and that you have published the reviews with and without spoilers of the film. For every taste!

Beyond Waititi’s own cameo, the list is long. We can say that they are cameos because of their meager screen time, the appearances of the Idris Elba’s Heimdall in the second post-credits sceneto Sif by Jamie Alexander or the Guardians of the Galaxy full team whom Thor joins in his depressive stage.

That means you can count on Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Dave Bautista as the Guardians of the Galaxy. And that, in the original version, the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel will be heard as Rocket Racoon and Groot, respectively.

But the funniest part of the film comes from the hand of a theatrical performance in New Asgard which is trache Matt Damon, Sam Neil and Luke Hemsworth (the actor’s brother) will play Loki, Odin and Thor in the Asgardian theater troupe recounting their adventures. And, surprise! Melissa McCarthy makes a guest appearance as Hela, the Goddess of Death.

Have fun filming as a family

But there are many more relatives of Hemsworth involved: India Rose and twins Sasha and Tristan also appear. The second embodies the young Thor at one point and the second gives life to an Asgardian girl. The biggest role is that of the eldest, India Rose, who plays Gorr’s daughter… who will end up in Thor’s care at the end of the title film. Take it now!

Elsa Pataky also has a very small role as the werewolf that Thor had a relationship with in the past so… it’s all in the family! Chris Hemsworth has put it like this in an interview: “It was a fun family experience. I don’t want them to be child stars and actors now. It was just a special experience. They loved it, they had a blast.”

But there are more families involved! In Thor: Love and Thunder The offspring of Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi himself also appear.

Portman has two children named Amalia and Aleph. He shoots two others: Emmeline and Joseph and Waititi, finally, he has two others with producer Chelsea Winstanley: Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu.

those who stayed out

Christian Bale put us on the trail of two characters who were going to return, but they didn’t make the cut. “I was able to work with Peter Dinklage. He’s not in the final movie, but I got to work with him. It’s fantastic. I also had to work with Jeff Goldblum. It’s not in the final movie. As you can see, a lot of things end up on the cutting room floor even if they are beautiful and shiny things.”

The co-star of Game of Thrones by Dinklage, Lena Headey, Apparently he was also going to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, but we have learned about that from the complaint filed by his agency, which claims an amount in commissions for this and other projects… No idea what role he would have had in the film.

Yes we were going to have Eitri back, the dwarf who helped Thor to forge Stormbreaker and the Grand Master the supreme governor of Saakar which remained in the hands of the rebels who had been their slaves in ragnarok. For now, we will be left wondering what became of him… but who knows? If it is filmed, maybe it will be recovered in future installments of the saga focused on the God of thunder.