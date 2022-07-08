The Minecraft Intercollegiate League and the League of Legends Tournament are coming – Web de Noticias

Both competitions are held within the framework of the E-Sports Córdoba Program.

It seeks to promote the development of electronic sports in the province and promote new skills in girls, boys and young people.

Registration and how to participate.

After the Cordobesa Cup of Electronic Football, which saw 75 teams from all over the province, two new competitions arrive that are part of the E-Sports Córdoba Program: the Minecraft Intercollegiate League and the league of legends tournament (LOL).

Gamers from all over the province will be able to participate in both activities, who must pass intermediate qualifying stages to reach the final instances to be played on August 20. For the occasion, a mega event will be held at the Fair Complex of the city of Córdoba.

Registrations are free. The rules and regulations, the technical requirements, the registration forms and all the information for both competitions are available on the website of the Córdoba Sports Agency.

The eSports program Cordova It is the result of the joint work of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Córdoba Sports Agency and the Córdoba Joven Agency; in addition to the Association of Video Game Developers of Argentina (ADVA), the Cordoba Association of Electronic and Electromechanical Sports (ACDEE) and private companies, to which is added the support of the Federal Investment Council (CFI).

About the Minecraft Intercollegiate League

With the aim of promoting electronic sports, their responsible use and awakening technological vocations in boys and girls, the first Minecraft Intercollegiate League will be held during the month of August. This is a tournament in which 5th and 6th grade students from all public or private educational institutions in the province can participate.

Minecraft.

Minecraft is an educational video game aimed at solving construction, creation and programming challenges in a creative way. Throughout the league, teams of 2 to 4 people will have to go through a series of tests in order to advance to the final instances

There is time until July 29 to register for the tournament. The initial round will be played offline and remotely from August 1 to 16. The final, meanwhile, will take place on Saturday the 20th in person at the Blue Pavilion of the Feriar Complex. The 8 winning teams of the initial round will access this instance.

Technical requirements, bases and conditions, inscriptions and more information, in this link.

league of legends tournament

Also within the framework of the E-Sports Córdoba Program, registration is open for the first League of Legends Provincial Tournament (LOL). The teams must be 5 people, with 2 substitutes and at least 3 starters who are residents or natives of Córdoba.

League of Legends .

League of Legends is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena video game developed by Riot Games. It is a strategy and action game that promotes teamwork, leadership and competitiveness as attributes to achieve the objectives of the games.

The modality of the competition is online and with PC technology. The game mode is Tournament, Free elo and 5v5 on Summoner’s Rift map.

8 qualifying tournaments will be held and then the quarterfinals, both instances online. The winners will play the semifinal and final of the tournament in a face-to-face meeting to be held at the Córdoba Fair Complex on Saturday, August 20.

Technical requirements, bases and conditions, inscriptions and more information, in this link.

To participate

Minecraft Intercollegiate League

Equipment: from 2 to 4 members of 5th and 6th grade, representing an educational institution in the province.

Initial phase: August 1 to 16 (virtual and remote).

Finals: August 20 (face-to-face).

Registrations: until July 28, at this link.

Equipment: 5 people, 2 substitutes and at least 3 headlines who are residents or natives of Córdoba.

Initial phase: August. 8 qualifying tournaments and quarterfinals (virtual).

Finals: August 20 at the Green Pavilion Córdoba Fair Complex (face-to-face).

Registrations: until July 28, at this link.