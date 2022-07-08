“The main challenge of the God of Thunder will be to find himself”

MADRID, July 8. (CultureLeisure) –

The God of Thunder raises his Stormbreaker again. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hits theaters the fourth solo installment of the nordic superhero played by Chris Hemsworth. A film in which the son of Odin “must face his greatest challenge, himself“. “She lives an existential crisis,” says Taika Waititi, who highlights the “importance of having more superheroines in the cinema.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, with the God of Thunder traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy through space. Loki’s brother will have to return to Earth after discovering that a mysterious villain, Gorr (Christian Bale), has begun to kill every deity in existence. A mission that will make you reunite with Valkira and also with his old lovethe scientist Jane Foster, who returns as Mighty Thor.

“The most difficult challenge that Thor has in this installment is To overcome oneself. He doesn’t know exactly who she is. He feels lost at the beginning of the movie, doesn’t understand what to do its own existence is questioned,” explains Waititi in an interview with CulturaOcio. “What is the meaning of that thought? It is really the question that appears at the beginning of the film and that, hopefully, we have answered by the end of the story, by giving some meaning to his own life.





Precisely the return of Natalie Portman’s character turned superheroine, along with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, make the proposal a bet on powerful female characters. “It’s not just important for her to have powers, it’s essential because it allows for more character development, it’s also essential for young people. It is important for men, boys and girls see women in these roles,” points out.

In addition to direct ‘Love and Thunder’, Waititi signs the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Along with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, the cast is completed by Jamie Alexander, Russell Crowe, Waititi himself as Korg and Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy.





