The legend of Rocky’, the final combat of a mythical saga

Many try to renege, but there is something I don’t know about watching a movie on television that, even if it has been seen a thousand times, one stays nailed to the sofa and watches it again. It may be that one of them is out of habit, perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the command leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to see to pass the time.

There is nothing like a good drama to leave us glued to the sofa, and if someone knows about stories of overcoming, that is Rocky Balboa. A character brought to life by Sylvester Stallone and who is already part of cinema history, both because of his legend and that of his pupils. Neox broadcasts tonight from 22:00 Creed II: The Legend of Rocky (2018), which serves as a sequel to believe (2015), but also ends the Rocky saga.

Image from ‘Creed II: The Legend of Rocky’ (2018). Third parties

A film in which Rocky will live precisely his definitive combat, in this case not with him in the ring, but with his eternal rival: Ivan Drago.

A story that on this occasion focuses on the most human conflict, on the story of parents and children that is so recurrent in Rocky. Of course, without neglecting honor.

Still from ‘Creed II: The Legend of Rocky’ (2018). Third parties

This time we will see Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the eternal rival of Rocky Balboa, currently being like a failure in charge of his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). After losing to Rocky more than three decades ago, he lost everything, and became a disgrace to the Russian nation.

On the other hand, Donnie Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo Creed, who we already saw in Creed, is torn between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, with the challenge of his life ahead: facing to Viktor Drago, who is being trained by Buddy Marcelle, his old rival. Fortunately, Rocky Balboa is by his side all the way, and together they question what is worth fighting for and discover that nothing is more important than family.

Image from ‘Creed II: The Legend of Rocky’ (2018). Third parties

Among all of them, the character of Viktor Drago stands out, a young man who lives tormented by the dishonor and shame of a father who cannot overcome the past, the abandonment of his mother and who has to do everything possible to restore dignity to his family. A young man with an interior who struggles to get out, but who does not really know if he wants to be there, with whom many will empathize, knowing what it is to live under the yoke of a father or a mother who puts the weight or all the expectations on them. . A magnificent work by Florian Munteanu.

A sequel that will greatly remind fans of the saga of the approach of Rocky III and it is not for less, because with this film it is intended to put an end to the entire boxing saga where sport matters, but it is the least of it, since it is about resolving all the conflicts that have been pending on an emotional level for the most 30 years that the legend of Rocky has lasted.