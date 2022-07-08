The July 2022 Android update can now be downloaded: all the news

Share

Google has released a new Android update, with the July security patch and other important improvements

A few days later than usual, a new android security update. Google has released the july security patch along with the bulletin that collects the vulnerabilities of the operating system corrected over the last few weeks.

The July 2022 Android update is available for download on Google Pixel devices starting with the Pixel 4. The 2016 Pixels, the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 3 are no longer part of the list of terminals compatible with new system and security updates. security.

One more month, Samsung has managed to get ahead of Google and over the last few days it had already updated some of its models with the July patch, including one of its cheapest mobiles. However, do not forget that manufacturers have access to the patch a few days before Google publishes it in its bulletin, so it is not surprising that some companies manage to get ahead of it.

The July Android update arrives to solve security problems

In this case, we are not talking about a Pixel Feature Drop type update as last month’s update was, since it does not introduce functional changes and new features aimed at Pixel series phones.

Those who do not want to wait for the arrival of the update on their phones can proceed to manually install the OTA file corresponding to the July patch published by Google.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed to the platform. Some of them are Specific performance and security improvements for Pixel mobiles.

The Android security patch July 2022 It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and will gradually reach compatible models. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each deviceto carry out the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal:

