The jewel of the beetle: the necklace that united María Félix and Meryl Streep

At the 2017 Oscars award ceremony, it was possible to see on the red carpet meryl streep wearing a very particular necklace, because previously this element of the brand Cartier It belonged to Maria Felix.

In an interview that Jacob Zabludovsky He told La Doña that he had an obsession with money.

“Her horses running in Paris, her ear covered in emeralds. So many jewels is a manifestation…”, but the actress did not let him finish since she replied that “it is the respect that I have for the public”.

“The public likes to see me with the things that I bring from Paris, that it comes fixed. How do you want it to go? Huaracuda? I put on the best I can, “replied the Diva of the cinema to the journalist.

And yes, María Félix was a big fan of high-carat jewelry.

The Gold film actress always highlighted her image with jewels that she wore, but not just any since her favorite brands were Cartier and Harry Winston. Some of these were gifts from lovers such as Agustín Lara, Jorge Negrete and even King Farouk of Egypt.

But the story of how this necklace Beetle It reached the neck of the acclaimed actress, winner of three Oscars, it has to do with the fate of all her precious stones.

It is known that María Félix liked to wear jewelry and as she once said to Raúl Velasco “I have more fondness for diamonds than snakes”. However, some of the bracelets she wore were reptilian.

In 1968 La Doña asked for a snake necklace to be made, and Cartier used platinum, white gold, yellow gold and 2,473 diamonds. In total they added 178 thousand 21 carats. The creation of this piece took two years.

It is said that in 1975 the actress arrived at the same jewelry house, in Paris, to have a crocodile necklace made for her, which Maria herself was holding in her arms, but the requirement she asked for to do so was that she use precious stones and metals of which the necklace had gold, two rubies, more than a thousand yellow diamonds and a thousand emeralds.

And despite the fact that the jewels were worn by the actress, they were also part of a scandal since one of the gifts that Jorge Negrete gave her was an emerald necklace, valued at 300 thousand pesos.

The problem was that when the actor died, the debt was transferred to Diana, his daughter. The brother of The Singing Charro asked María Félix to return the piece, arguing that it was unfair for her niece to take charge of the payment, but the actress’s refusal was the reason why the problem began between The Doña and the Negrete family.

In the end, María gave a trust to Jorge Negrete’s daughter and in sum paid one million 150 thousand pesos for keeping the jewel.

Photo: Instagram / @maria_detodos Twitter / @okjanelle

The necklace Beetle it is said to be made of 18k gold, chalcedony, coral, onyx and diamonds. Originally, the necklace belonged to María Félix, but in 1996 it was auctioned in Geneva, Switzerland. A few years after seeing it on the red carpet at the Oscars, in 2007, with Meryl Streep, it was auctioned again in 2010 and was part of the “Always in Style: 150 years or Artistic Jewels” lot at Sotheby’s New York.

Another celebrity who wore a jewel from La Doña was Monica Bellucci. She wore the iconic crimped crocodile necklace at Cannes 2006.

However, Cartier obtained some pieces from the Mexican for 20 million euros that are now part of his historical archive.

