The irrefutable proof that Keanu Reeves is the noblest subject in Hollywood

Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, the son of Patricia Taylor, a costume designer and artist, and Samuel Nowlin. Reeves Jr.; his father, a Hawaiian American, of Chinese, Hawaiian, English, Irish, and Portuguese descent. Reeves he has said, “My grandmother is Chinese and Hawaiian, so I was around Chinese art, furniture, and cuisine growing up.”

The 1999 sci-fi action hit The Matrix, a film in which Keanu Reeves it had a starring role, was a box office success, and drew positive reviews. The two sequels The Matrix, The Matrix reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, were box-office hits and gave Keanu Reeves public recognition.

Now it is news due to his gestures and the attitudes that characterize the interpreter of The Matrix. In 2011 a video of Keanu Reeves went viral on YouTube after being captured when the actor gave up his seat on the subway to a young couple carrying a very large shopping bag.

In the year 2019 during the beginnings of the “Me Too” movement, fans began to notice that Keanu Reeves he never touches the women directly when they pose together for photos, but instead keeps his hands in a polite motion. that shows the respect and chivalry of the interpreter of the character Neo in The Matrix.

Keanu Reeves he is a famous actor with a remarkable low profile, one could almost say that he does not behave like one. In fact, he is often referred to as one of the most “lovable” guys in the always tough Hollywood environment. Many times, fans doubt about celebrities. “Will you answer me if I ask for an autograph”, is the question that a follower could ask, this is not the case Keanu Reeves who always responds kindly, the protagonist of The Matrix characterized by courtesy and good character

Source: Twitter

the protagonist of The Matrix, Keanu Reeves He agreed with those who speak of his chivalry and good manners. Getting off a plane, a child and young admirer asked him quick questions and asked for his autograph… and Reeves He agreed to both requests. The 57-year-old actor, a gentleman with all the letters. Among the boy’s questions was one about whether the actor raced F1 cars. Is that Keanu Reeves He was a guest at the Silverstone GP in England and the boy was curious to know about it. But Keanu told him not to sit in the pilot’s seat.