The irrefutable proof that Keanu Reeves is the noblest subject in Hollywood

Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, the son of Patricia Taylor, a costume designer and artist, and Samuel Nowlin. Reeves Jr.; his father, a Hawaiian American, of Chinese, Hawaiian, English, Irish, and Portuguese descent. Reeves he has said, “My grandmother is Chinese and Hawaiian, so I was around Chinese art, furniture, and cuisine growing up.”

The 1999 sci-fi action hit The Matrix, a film in which Keanu Reeves it had a starring role, was a box office success, and drew positive reviews. The two sequels The Matrix, The Matrix reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, were box-office hits and gave Keanu Reeves public recognition.

