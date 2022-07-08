The iPhone 11 collapses on Amazon at its minimum price

Amazon currently has the iPhone 11 at its historical minimum price And you can’t let it go If you are looking for an iPhone with good value for money, this is the best time to get one. The iPhone 11 has everything you need, with very balanced specifications and a very tight price right now.

Apple continues to maintain the iPhone 11 in its catalog at a price of 589 euros. But if you take advantage of this offer you take it home for only 499 euros, they are almost 100 euros less in an iPhone that will last you many years. Picking an iPhone in 2022 isn’t easy, but this is a great option.

Is the iPhone 11 worth it in 2022?

The iPhone 11 is a device that Apple continues to sell officially at a price of 589 euros. An iPhone with good features and that will update to iOS 16And will continue to do so for many years. However, at that price it does not seem very recommendable, but for 499 euros things change. We have already analyzed it and in 2022 the iPhone 11 may be interesting.

It is not easy to find a device with the benefits of the iPhone 11 for less than 500 euros. We have great cameras, a huge screen and battery, water resistance, and wireless charging. A iPhone recommended for users who do not need maximum power but want a good iPhone.

These could be some of the reasons to buy the iPhone 11 in 2022:

You like colored iPhones.

The battery is an important aspect for you.

You want an iPhone with an ultra wide-angle camera.

You like Face ID.

You don’t want to spend too much on an iPhone.

Specifications iPhone 11

With the iPhone 11 priced right, it’s a highly recommended option in 2022. It’s about of the best-selling phone of the year 2020 and it’s perfect for those who want power, a big screen and good cameras without spending a lot of money. You will also have guaranteed updates for several years. These are its official specifications:

Premium design in aluminum and glass.

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD screen.

Resistance to water and dust, up to 2 meters and 30 minutes, IP68 protection.

A dual 12MP wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera system; Night mode, Portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 f/s.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion recording.

Face ID for secure authentication

Compatible with ApplePay.

A13 Bionic processor with 3rd generation Neural Engine.

Dual SIM, a physical SIM card and another virtual SIM or eSIM.

Supports fast charging.

Wireless charging, works with all Qi chargers.

With iOS 15 and update to iOS 16 with many new features.

