The intimate life of Milo Ventimiglia: love affairs on the set, eternal singleness and a careless nude

Milo Ventimiglia received his star on the Los Angeles Walk of Fame on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Milo Ventimiglia, the American actor who shone as an exemplary father of This is Ushas no children and did not find the love of his life. He is a very good actor and above all, authentic. When he was just a child, they suggested that he correct his crooked mouth from birth, due to the nerves on the left side being damaged, which makes him paralyzed. To which he replied: “No. he’s cool, it’s me, he’s fine.” When he started showing up at castings, he did the same thing again. They weren’t just expecting him to undergo restorative surgery. They also wanted to shorten his last name. The producers told him, “You’re going to be called Milo Vent.” The answer was immediate: It is “Ventimiglia or nothing” she maintained firmly.

The smile is the hallmark of Milo Ventimigliawhich also gave him an air of sensuality. At 45, he is the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood. During the series created by Dan Fogelman, he managed to move millions of people around the world. In 2018, an NBC episode that aired after the Super Bowl reached 27 million viewers. Milo took on the role of Jack Pearson, who falls in love with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the 1970s. She becomes pregnant with triplets, and the cliffhanger begins when one of those babies dies in childbirth. The new father suffers an emotional shock when he learns that a newborn who had been abandoned at the door of a fire station was admitted to the same hospital. By mutual agreement, they decided to adopt it.

In the series This is us in a scene with the actress Mandy Moore, his partner in fiction

The fictional couple goes through the challenges of raising a large family while struggling to find happiness at work and in their marriage. The family’s story began in 2016 and the final chapter was seen on January 4, but the series has another 18 episodes.

For his great career, Milo already has his star on the Los Angeles Walk of Fame. Fate wanted it to be right next to Mandy Moore, the co-star of the hit Star+ series. In fiction, they make up an earthly marriage, in real life they are great friends.

From small roles to the role of his life

His father was never interested in his acting career. Ventimiglia told it on the Jimmy Kimmel show, in 2019: “I needed three nominations before they agreed to go to the Emmys, he wanted the Oscars.” Kimmel remained jocular, joking that Don Ventimiglia cared more about National French Fries Day than his youngest child’s first nomination. But already consecrated and with a star title, his father, finally, gave the arm to twist. “I called them (her parents) once the nomination came out, and before I could say, ‘Could you?’ They said, ‘Oh, let’s go this year. going this year’. And I said, ‘Oh, okay. Good'”

Alongside Sylvester Stallone in Rocky Balboa. Milo played the role of his son. They both have the same mouth problem in real life. Photo © 2006 The Grosby Group

From very early on, at age 12, the actor knew what it felt like to hear the “thank you for coming” from Hollywood. It was in his debut in a camera test, where he went through various stages of casting, but finally the role was won by Elijah Wood. At the age of 18, when he had his theater experience at the Institute, he enrolled in the American Conservatory Theater program. He also received a BA in drama from the University of California. This is an actor with a solid training.

His first leading role was in 1996 for the short film must be the music, playing a gay teenager in Must Be the Music. He later became part of Opposite Sex, a short-lived Fox series where he managed to enter the main cast. She did teen comedies and also horror films. Small roles that were transforming his career.

He later landed a spot on the NBC series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring Will Smith, where he played a party guest. Later, more jobs came on TV. In Sabrina, the teenage witch was seen as a postman, among other appearances.

Milo Ventimiglia, the loving father of This Is Us, in his beginnings, a participation in the movie The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air II

It was Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls, with a role so compelling that the Warner Bros company considered making a spin off. Although his great acting leap is due to the NBC series, Heroes, where a group of ordinary people are, overnight, endowed with incredible powers. She also put herself in the shoes of Rocky Balboa’s son. She and Sylvester Stallone share the same “crooked mouth” problem. Already nominated as the “awakener” of emotions, in 2019, he managed, once again, to make the moviegoing public cry with his golden retriever in My friend Enzo.

His long bachelorhood

Milo Ventimiglia’s love life snuck onto the sets. Like many, he ends up in love with his castmates. His love history is extensive. He had a few failed attempts to walk down the aisle and his lovable fatherhood was just fiction. He likes to be a good guy.

Milo prefers his relationships to stay out of flashes. He doesn’t tell details. He is very discreet. He told People magazine in 2017: “I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and he can really immerse himself in my work. I try to remain as anonymous and invisible”.

During the times when Ventimiglia and Bledel were a couple in fiction and reality

Her first known partner, a castmate, was Alexis Bledel, the daughter of Gilmore Girls. ANDThe actor said that it all started with some repetitions of kissing scenes because he “was nervous.” It is not known if the scenes turned out well, how many times they had to cut and go back. But since then, they have not separated during the four years that the relationship lasted. They made wedding plans, but the couple ended in 2002 without giving details. He slipped, a little late, that it was not good to mix work and love.

Bledel ended up married to another actor, from another series of which she was a part. With Vincent Kartheiser, Pete Campbell from Mad Men. With Milo, who is still single, everything went well. They crossed paths again on the set of Gilmore Girls: a year in the life and there was no short circuit.

in the series Heroes he had no love scenes with his crush, Hayden Panettiere, who was 18 at the time. Him, a few more, 29. Those who were recording with them, saw them kissing on the set. Impatient. They assure that she bought him an engagement ring at Cartier to formalize the relationship, but the relationship did not prosper.

Ventimiglia and his girlfriend from 18 Heroes, Hayden Panettiere

After such visible relationships, he chose to associate with women outside the artistic environment. In 2009 she dated the sister of Jordana Brewster, actress of Fast and Furious. In 2016, she dated fashion firm marketing coordinator Stella McCartney. And in 2019 he was seen with an actress, much to his chagrin. She was Diane Guerrero. He blurted out the phrase, “We’re just friends.”

Milo Ventimiglia experienced a curious situation before the premiere of the This is Us. He appeared naked at the beginning of the trailer and had more than 60 million views on YouTube and, as expected, caused a stir on social networks, which did not stop viralizing the official video of the series. He told this situation in a very funny way during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, because he never thought while recording that he was going to see his butt. She “she thought that since it was NBC they weren’t going to show anything. I will probably have brief appearances in the nude and they will record in such a way that something covers me and implies that I am naked, ”she explained to the medium. And she laughed about it: “This is the first time my ass has been on camera. My ass should have its own IMDb page… It should.”

The official trailer for the This is Us series includes a nude of the actor, who was not very aware that it would be like this.



The joke also continued in the mouth of the cast. They weren’t going to miss it. Mandy Moore said “I know very well that we have all been overshadowed by Milo’s butt. And I totally agree with that. It’s a very nice ass. I got to watch it for almost a whole day.”

The editors selected the images to open the trailer with a lot of impact. They knew what was coming and they were not wrong. Milo’s scenes turned on audiences on an NBC series who still didn’t know what he was up to. The hook was him who was already famous for his participation in Heroes Y gilmore girlsand naked.

The end of the series, which was affected by the pandemic, had more than five interruptions in addition to the fact that the protagonist had her first child. Even the writers delved into the reality that the world experienced by incorporating Covid-19 into the plot of the fifth season, where the characters wore masks and were vaccinated.

The audience will feel a void at the end of the series, but there will be Milo for a while. He will be the protagonist of The company you keepan ABC drama, based on a Korean format (My fellow citizens) and will play a con man. The series will begin with a night of passion between Charlie (Ventimiglia) and an undercover CIA officer, Emma. Still missing for the trailer.

KEEP READING:

This is the exclusive motorhome of Milo Ventimiglia, the actor of This is us

This is us comes to an end: Why did it make us cry so much?