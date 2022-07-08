The international music figures who buy their guitars in Gata

They are the third generation of a family of luthiers and they have it very clear: they do not move from the humble workshop where, in 1974, their grandparents, Francisco Broseta Rogla and Hermina MonroyThey started an incredible adventure. The last milestone, that Mick Jagger became infatuated with a flamenco guitar and took from Spain, after the Rolling Stone concert in Madrid, one of those six-stringed instruments with a duende that the Broseta brothers created in Gata.





It was Francisco Broseta who changed the philosophy of this small workshop that overlooks the Montgó. He decided to customize the guitars. One of the first clients, Melendi, wanted an absolutely personal instrument, with a very special sound and unique aesthetics. He was born the iconic guitar with the soundhole shaped like a marijuana leaf. That was 20 years ago. «We know perfectly his touch and his pulsations. All his guitars have been created by us. He met us through José de Castro, who is one of the great guitarists of this country. Melendi has opened many doors for us”, says Adam Broseta.





But there is another talismanic artist in the history of this luthier workshop in Gata de Gorgos. This is Amy Winehouse. She composed the songs for Back to Black, an album that won five Grammy Awards, with a guitar that she bought in the Broseta family workshop. These music artisans discovered almost by chance that unknown connection of the soul legend with his guitars. In a Vanity Fair report, Mitch, Amy’s father, revealed that his daughter created songs like “Rehab” or “You Know I’m No Good” on vacation in Alicante and after buying a guitar at Guitars Bros. in numerous photographs of her concerts, the singer appears strumming that guitar. In her official biography, entitled Amy, it is also abounded that this instrument was special for the great British singer and songwriter.

Adam Broseta, who together with his brother David now runs the family business, has the Vanity Fair article and a photo of Amy Winehouse on display in his office. But the walls also show that these guitars have seduced the great artists and have even reached Hollywood. Francisco, the father of Adam and David, in addition to customizing the instruments, showed a great commercial nose. The relationship of Guitars Bros with Pablo Motos and El Hormiguero. The presenter wanted to give the big stars he interviews a very special and unique gift, a gift that was pure craftsmanship. A Spanish guitar made by hand fulfilled all these requirements. Actors who have it all were amazed when Pablo Motos gave them that treasure of six strings and magical sound. They have their guitar Bros Tom Hanks, Russel Crowe or Richard Gere.





“I want to give you something that money cannot buy,” Pablo Motos told Will Smith the day El Hormiguero turned 2,000 programs. It was a special moment for the Broseta brothers. «It was one of the last guitars that our father made by hand. He was his favorite actor. Our father passed away in January 2017. That Christmas ended it. He always said that what is worked with the hands is worked with the heart”, recalls Adam, who assures that there is not a day that when working in the workshop he does not remember his father and his passion for the trade. Francisco created Will Smith’s guitar with Mexican ziricote for the back and sides and old Honduran cedar with more than a hundred years of natural drying for the neck.

One of the secrets of Guitars Bros are the noble woods. Mike Jagger’s has a coral body. The top is made of German pine and the neck is made of Honduran cedar with 54 years of drying.

The Rolling Stones singer fell in love with the sound of the guitar when he attended a flamenco zambra in Madrid with Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and their families (it was during his stay in the capital for the concert at the Wanda Metropolitano that opened his tour Sixty). The musicians, all leading figures in flamenco, agreed: if Jagger wanted to take a fetén guitar with him from Spain, a guitar with a soul, it had to be one of those created by the Broseta brothers. Adam and David freaked out when they were called. They flew to Madrid to bring Mike Jagger one of his best guitars.

The instruments of the Broseta family seduce the big stars. However, Adam is mostly proud of the singers who choose his guitars. The stars dazzle, but it is the artists who take to the stage every day who best express the spirit of this Gata de Gorgos brand. In each guitar, there is a lot of work and craftsmanship. These luthiers take care of every last detail. They want to know their customers and know exactly what sound they want. In fact, it is surprising to go to the workshop and find a guitarist who has gone for his guitar and who is accompanied by the musicians of his group, and everyone starts playing and singing. That is the guitar: art, improvisation and magic.





The family carries crafts in their veins. His grandfather, Francisco Broseta Rogla, had a hand for cabinetmaking and an ear for music. At the age of 18 he already mastered the trade. He worked in the guitar workshop of Dolores Marín, in Xirivella. There he fell in love with Herminia, who since she was 14 years old had been employed in another guitar factory, that of Hijos de Vicente Tatay. In 1974, they moved to Gata. In a small house that is close to Jesús Pobre and the Montgó, they founded in 1974 the Guitars Bros.

It was Francisco who revolutionized the business. He wanted to meet the clients and make custom guitars for them, guitars that were a mirror of the artists. Adam and David continue to work with the machines and tools that their grandfather and his father used. In the workshop that artisan essence is breathed, respect for the roots. Perhaps what is most surprising is seeing the stringed guitars so that the pieces fit together perfectly. The Broseta brothers are very clear that craftsmanship is what makes them unique. Orders are piling up. They work hours and hours to deliver the guitars on time, but they know that they cannot industrialize manufacturing or mass-produce instruments. The magic is that each guitar has its history and is a world of sounds. And so, in this humble workshop, the guitars that conquer the stars are born.