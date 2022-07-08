the hottest couple in NYC

Keanu Reeves Y Alexandra Grant They have always been a very private couple. Since it came to light, 3 years ago, that the actor and the painter were dating together, there have been very few occasions in which they have been seen publicly. So few that we could even count them on the fingers of one hand. It is because of that seeing the couple walk through the streets of New York holding hands has left more than one speechless. But what has really caught our attention has been Alexandra’s style with pants that will become our new necessity.

The artist has completely conquered us with a wonderful outfit no matter where you look at it. The set in question consists of a sleeveless black blouse with a V-neckline and low-waisted pants. and straight cut in fuchsia pink to which he has added a touch of style with a black belt with a silver buckle. It is clear that Alexandra knows her trends very well and does not hesitate to incorporate them into her style, transforming them into a very elegant look full of personality.

For the accessories, the artist has chosen a wicker bucket-style bag and for the shoes she has opted for flat espadrilles in black, giving a more informal touch to the style.

Holding hands and smiling, the couple has caused a sensation on the streets of New York, leaving faces of surprise and astonishment in their wake. LThe relationship between the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ and the illustrator goes back more than 10 years. Both became very good friends when they worked together on the book ‘Ode to Happiness’, a book that Reeves published in 2011 in which she was in charge of designing the illustration.

However, it was not until 3 years ago when the couple confirmed their courtship after walking the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019 in Los Angeles holding hands. An appearance that sparked numerous controversies over Alexandra’s natural look. The artist has always been proud of her gray hair and sadly this was the reason that sparked controversy since there were many who took for granted that she was older than Reeves, and to make matters worse, they applauded this supposed fact. The truth is that Reeves is 9 years older than Alexandra and the artist shows off an unbeatable style with her natural hair, so long live gray hair!

Rick Davis/SplashNews.com

Rick Davis/SplashNews.com

Rick Davis/SplashNews.com

