The fleet of cars that Will Smith’s children would inherit

Jaden and Willow Smith would take over one of the most luxurious fleets in the entire film industry. Enter Will Smith’s Garage!

July 08, 2022 7:31 p.m.

David Letterman premiered on Netflix the third season of his hit show “My New Guest Needs No Introduction”, which in Spanish we could translate as “My next guest needs no introduction”. The dynamics of this show through which artists of the stature of George Clooney and elite athlete Lewis Hamilton It consists of delving into the most intimate of the characters, where the spotlights of the cameras do not reach.

In this new delivery one of the guests is Will Smith, the actor who has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent months after his impasse with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards gala. Although the interview was conducted before Will’s outburst at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the truth is that it left a kind of premonition in the air that made us think about what we would see on the night of March 27.

There the protagonist of “Independence Day” he confesses to Letterman a vision he had as a young man in which he was entering what would be the decline of his career; In addition, where he was also seen without any valuable possession, including his luxurious fleet of cars that exceeds 5 million dollars.

However, and until this supposed premonition is fulfilled, Willow and Jaden Smith, the actor’s children with Jada Pinkett Smith, will have in their hands one of the most luxurious fleets of cars in the entire film industry. And it is that Will Smith has become one of the most profitable actors in the cinema, where he accumulates a fortune estimated at 350 million. We review the fleet that his children would inherit:

A Maybach 57s of 417 thousand dollars; a Cadillac Escalade ESV from 67 thousand; a Ford Mustang from 1965 whose value amounts to 20 thousand dollars; plus a very luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost of 320 thousand, they would be all the cars that the two young models, artists and singers would be left without enjoying if their father’s words came true.

+ The fleet that Will Smith’s children will inherit