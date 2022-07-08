The five points of the failure of México Femenil, which lost at home with Jamaica and Haiti

El Tri suffered its second loss in the Concacaf W Championship and now requires a true miracle to qualify for the World Cup

The Mexican Women’s National Team, who drives Monica Vergarawasted its local status to classify the 2023 Women’s World Cup and get their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, by losing their first two games of the CONCACAF W Championship.

We present the five main points that generated the failure of the Tricolorwho fell far short of a ticket to the next world:

The lack of forcefulness

Mexico could not score a goal against Jamaica and Haiti. Tri’s offense showed a lack of coordination and speed in its first two games, deficiencies that offered comfort to the rivals.

The Mexican National Team left much to be desired in the Concacaf W Championship with losses to Jamaica and Haiti. imago7

The absence of Charlyn Corral

Charlyn Corral She is one of the most important players in the Liga MX Femenil and in the Mexican media, despite that, and she had a good local tournament, she was not even considered in the preliminary list of the Mexican team of Monica Vergara. He was surprised at CONCACAF W Championship.

The constant changes in the lineups

Monica Vergara He opted for rotations in the two games he had in the CONCACAF W Championship, leaving star players like Alicia Martinez and Katty Martinez on the bench. Her lack of experience was noted.

Three penalties in two games

defense of Mexico caused three penalties in two games, which led to the project of Women’s Mexican National Teams will fail. Jamaica wasted their opportunity from the eleven steps, while Haiti He did not waste the opportunity to score two goals against Tricolor.

They did not take advantage of the locality

The team of Monica Vergara He did not know how to take advantage of his local condition. Although the classification was played in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico could not beat Jamaica or Haiti, so they are a foot and a half out of the qualifiers heading to the 2023 World Cup.