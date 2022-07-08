The exciting scene that Chris Hemsworth shared with his daughter in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Article with spoilers. Thor: Love and Thunder It is already available in theaters and it came with an exciting moment: Chris Hemsworth shared the screen with one of his children. He knows all the details.

Marvel’s return to the big screen has been widely applauded by fans of the franchise. This is because, on this occasion, the tape that dazzled the viewers was the new one from Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film hit theaters today, July 7, but has already received thousands of positive comments from critics and from those who have already been able to enjoy this new production.

Thor: Love and Thunder caused quite a sensation due to the new version of the character being shown. Although the comedy Taika Waititi still characteristic, this time Chris Hemsworth claimed his own role by giving the best of himself in this feature film. Well, behind is that superhero who only dedicates himself to being a God since, now Thor faces a new path seeking his retirement until the appearance of Gorr, the butcher of the Godsit changes everything.

Embarking once more on his quest for peace, though, Thor now focuses on other aspects besides fighting for the good of his much-loved Asgard. Undoubtedly, it is an exciting film that has everything to continue succeeding at the box office. However, as if this were not enough, the film comes with exciting moments not only for the character, but for the leading actor himself.

It is that, in this film, Chris Hemsworth has worked with his eldest daughter: India Hemsworth. Before continuing with this note, nobility obliges, we must clarify that from here on the article contains spoilers. So, for those who haven’t seen it yet Thor: Love and Thunder, it is advisable not to continue reading. On the other hand, for those who have seen the film, they will know that a girl appears in it who changes the life of the God of Thunder: Sees it.

Love is the daughter of Gorr (Christian Bale) and is played, precisely, by India Hemsworth as well seen in the following image. The young woman, only 10 years old, surprised viewers with her appearance, especially when she shared scenes with her father that, although they were few, left something in evidence: she has a natural talent for acting. Her performances, even though they were short, opened the doors of the actor’s eldest daughter to a career that, surely, will be unmatched.

Of course, it should be noted that beyond the appearance of Chris Hemsworth’s daughter, is not the first time that the actor works with his family. Well, Luke Hemsworth was also part of these films and the artist’s wife, Elsa Pataky, also played Jane Forster in a single scene of Thor: Ragnarök. Without a doubt, the Hemsworths have taken over the Marvel sets and they did it perfectly.