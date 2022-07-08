the director is viral on Tiktok thanks to his daughter

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 07/08/2022 3:02 p.m.

Martin Scorsese, viral on TikTok for the videos of his daughter, who wants to follow in his father’s footstepsgetty



Francesca Scorsese, 22, studies at the same University where her father studied



Francesca posted a video on TikTok where she challenged her father to guess what various beauty products are or what they are for

The 22-year-old daughter of the well-known director, Martin Scorsesewants to follow in his father’s footsteps in the world of cinema. Francesca Scorseseis destroying his videos on Tik Tok and it is, in part, thanks to the stellar appearances of his father.

Francesca studies at the same school where her father was trained, NYU Tisch School of the Artsbut in his free time he does the same thing as many other kids his age: trolling his parents on TikTok.

Martin Scorsese versus beauty supplies

In a funny video, the filmmaker had to guess the beauty items that his daughter was showing him. In the clip titled “Making my dad guess female items pt. 1”, the young woman shows him a series of photos with items such as an eyelash curler, nipple shields and a hair clip, and asks her father to identify them. In the caption of her video, Francesca revealed that the 78-year-old director did much better than she thought.

The test consisted of putting a photo of various “women’s” products on him and for his father to say what they are called or, at least, what they are for. We have to say that Mr. Scorsese did hit some, like the eyelash curler or the beauty blender.

Sylvester Stallone joins TikTok

The Stallone family is also very involved in Tiktok. Specifically, Sistine Stallonethe middle daughter of Sylvester Stallone Y Jennifer Flavinin which he uploads several videos with his father that have gone viral.