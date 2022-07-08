The difficult decision that Ben Affleck had to make before marrying Jennifer Lopez

The actress, singer-songwriter, dancer and producer Jennifer Lopez has lately attracted all eyes because of her relationship with Ben Affleck, although it seems there could be some bumps in the road. Also an American designer and businesswoman, she got her first leading role in the movie “Selena”, with which she earned more than a million dollars and was also nominated for a Golden Globe as “Best Actress”. She also starred in the first installment of the film series “Anaconda” in 1997 and the following year, with the film “Out of Sight” she managed to collect two million dollars. In 1999, she debuted as a singer with her single “If You Had My Love” which was number one on the “Billboard Hot 100” and her album “On the 6”, enjoying great success in the international market.

Ben Affleck, American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, began to gain notoriety within the film industry after starring in and writing the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”, a film that received critical acclaim and earned him, among other awards, the Oscar for best original screenplay The actor began to be one of the most prominent actors in cinema around 1998, starring in box office hits such as “Armageddon”, “Shakespeare in Love”, “Pearl Harbor” and “The Sum of All Fears”.

In April 2021, Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they resumed their relationship, but it was not made public until three months later. The couple then got engaged for the second time in April 2022. However, it seems that the actor must make a big decision before getting married.

Ben Affleck He has already chosen his best man for his wedding, although many thought that this would be Matt Damon, the actor chose his brother Casey Affleck. “Ok” magazine states that “Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, will be invited to the wedding, but not in any official role.”

Image: The Country

The wedding could be delayed due to the multiple decisions that the couple had to make, such as the selection of godparents and confidentiality agreements. The magazine states that: “Wedding planners and staff will be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement with an iron sign.” Finally the detail about the wedding of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck What will be revealed belatedly is where everyone will be: “Matt and other guests will not know where they are going until a few days before the wedding,” the magazine stated; since in this way there will be no possibility of filtering the intimacies of the artists.