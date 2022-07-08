the clues and the villa

The two actors who have made millions of fans fall in love, Zendaya and Tom Holland, appear to be looking for a home of their own, and just recently were spotted in Brooklyn while visiting a 5 million-dollar mansion that features. definitely wonderful interior.

Zendaya and Tom Holland: the house they could move into

It is certainly not the first time that there are rumors of an alleged purchase by the protagonists of Spiderman and the hit TV series Euphoria, but this could really be the perfect opportunity to see the two lovebirds take a big leap in their relationship and move together into a mansion they may soon purchase. The same Tom Holland he broke the rumors about buying a villa in London for his beloved, calling them “complete falsehoods”, but months later it could all be true.

In fact, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in the Fort Greene / Clinton Hill area of ​​Brooklyn, as reported on New York Post, and just struggling with a home worth 5.35 million dollars; according to what was revealed by a witness to the New York Post, the actress wore a summer-chic outfit, while Tom Holland a more casual look, with a bucket hat.

The house, which dates back to 1860, offers a very large internal but also external space: it looks like a apartment with garden, served by 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, as well as a large office. As for the furniture, every detail seems to be perfect: the open kitchen was completely renovated in 2019 and modern furniture was chosen, Carrara marble countertops that give the right elegance to the house and the appliances are undoubtedly the latest. generation.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, one of the most loved couples

There is no doubt: the one formed by Zendaya and Tom Holland turns out to be one of the most popular couples of recent years. The fans who support them seemed to have caught ahead of time the “romantic” signals between the two actors who met on the set of Spiderman-Homecoming in 2016 and who for a long time said they were just friends, before coming out recently.

Although they are very attentive to their privacy and do not let too many details escape, they still manage to give fans some tender moments that increasingly confirm the beautiful relationship they have, as in the case of Tom Holland’s birthday, to which Zendaya has dedicated a wonderful post on instagram. Simple and direct: “Happy birthday to the person who makes me happiest in the world“.

Now it seems that things are about to get more serious, and the search for a house to live in together is certainly an important step, especially as they both already own an apartment. The protagonist of Euphoria in fact it already has a £ 3 million house in Los Angeles, while Tom Holland lives in a house near his parents’. We therefore do not know for sure if and when they will finally live together, but if the house were the one we have recently visited it would certainly be a great deal.

