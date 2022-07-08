The choice of Cristiano Ronaldo is Bayern: TMW tells all the background and the joints

The news came from the columns of TMW yesterday afternoon. Cristiano Ronaldo chose Bayern. Below is the complete piece published to tell all the background on why, in the event of the (increasingly probable) transfer of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, ​​the Bavarians have decided to take CR7.

The denials, the background

Bayern Munich CEO, Oliver Kahnclarified: “ Cristiano Ronaldo is among the best but he does not fit into our philosophy “ . A note sent out to the media by the UK today rebounded Manchester United. “Despite some news reported, there has been no change of position by the club on Cristiano Ronaldo. He has another year on his contract and is not for sale.” But will it really be like this? According to what was collected by Tuttomercatoweb.comthat filtered by both the German club and the Red Devils would be a media strategy but under the radar, Jorge Mendes and Bayern Munich have been negotiating for some time.

We need the farewell of Robert Lewandowski

Bayern consider it the name to take the legacy of Robert Lewandowski who did not lose hope for a future at Barcelona and who was very clear. “I want to go away, I want Catalonia”, to sum up his thoughts in a few words. Just in these hours, Barça made a new offer for the Pole, as also admitted by the President, Joan Laporta. “We have made an offer, Bayern Munich is evaluating it. We await their response, hoping it will be positive.” The latest offer of 40 million has been rejected but the clubs remain in contact: the request is for a fixed part of 50 but Lewandowski is pressing on the club to try to close quickly.

The meeting between Mendes and Barça, the Champions of Ronaldo

The name of CR7 convinced the board after the other names are in fact vague, above all Erling Haaland who ended up at Manchester City. Nobody convinced, from Sebastien Haller who ended up at Borussia Dortmund up to the hypothesis Victor Osimhen of Napoli. Because Bayern really like the Nigerian but not the figures from which Aurelio De Laurentiis (100 million) is not getting off. Ronaldo wants to stay in a club that plays the Champions League and the break with Manchester United is also the daughter of a story that did not go as hoped, after the great comeback. Jorge Mendes is patiently weaving the canvas and the meeting with Barcelona in recent days was also a step in this direction. But it takes before the Catalans take Lewandowski. Otherwise CR7 will find the German door locked.