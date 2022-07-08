The changes of Chris Hermsworth and Natalie Portman throughout “Thor”

(CNN Spanish) – This week we have the return of one of the favorite superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor.

The character is played by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who came to the franchise in 2011. Since then, he has played the god of thunder in three other Thor solo films and in the hit Thor franchise. avengers.

In the first film, “Thor”, we saw the relationship that the superhero had with astrophysicist Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. A story that had a break after the second film, “Thor: The Dark World”.

After almost ten years between deliveries, Portman returns to the Marvel universe to play that role and turn history around by becoming a woman with the powers of Thor.

The director and writer of the production, Taika Waititi, recently told Variety that Portman wanted to reincarnate Jane Foster knowing precisely the turn her character takes.

Look in these photographs at the change of the actors throughout the tapes.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor” (2011)

“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022)