Juan Toscano-Anderson chose the best player in NBA history after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. It is neither Stephen Curry nor Michael Jordan!

In a worthy example of Latin American tenacity, Juan Toscano-Anderson He went from not being selected in the Draft to playing in two years with Stephen Curry and LeBron James. And not only that! After becoming champion with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA, he will play with Los Angeles Lakers.

Toscano-Anderson has already had the luxury of visiting the Lakers facilities and finding out what number he will play with in the 2022-23 NBA season. Juan had the first attention to the media and sent a message to the fans of the Los Angeles team.

Hello Laker fan, I’m Juan Toscano, I’m here in Los Angeles, I am very excited to be part of the team and see you soon at the Crypto.com Arena”, were the words of the player with Mexican descent for the Lakers fans.

Juan Toscano-Anderson gave an interview to the Spectrum SportsNet channel through Mike Bresnahan and when asked about the sensations of going from playing with Stephen Curry to being a teammate of LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mexican basketball player revealed who is the best player in nba history according to your opinion.

The best player in NBA history for Juan Toscano-Anderson

“I really appreciate being able to play with Steph, it’s not every day you can be close to greatness in any facet. People can’t do that every day and I appreciated that. Now I have the opportunity to play with, in my opinion, the best basketball player of all time. I still don’t know how it will feel. I know it will be amazing, I know it will be very motivating and uplifting. And it’s going to be a big challenge, of course.” affirmed Juan Toscano-Anderson to reveal that, according to him, LeBron James is the GOAT of the NBA.