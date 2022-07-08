«The best of my concerts»: Revenews

The live dates, the ‘Primo Tour’ album and the importance of finding a genre that is unique: our interview with Frida Bollani Magoni.

Is titled First Tour the album of Frida Bollani Magoni released digitally on June 20 and in stores on July 1. A collection of her best performances, the most heartfelt and the most important, which for the very young pianist represent a new journey in music. Before starting another one.

«Last year I had my first concert experience. – Frida tells us – This year there will be the second. But the first was an important experience of great artistic and personal growth. I wanted to collect it in a record that is a bit of a gift for my audience, to relive my concert. I got the best out of these concerts ».

The tracklist contains 11 songs, different in genre and style. Proof of the fact that, after all, music knows no barriers.

“I don’t think in terms of musical genres, I’ve always been omnivorous. I took the most important songs for me, to make them mine and make them become one. A kind of mine. My sound will be more defined when I do something new. My concept of cover, for now, is always finding an original style ».

Frida Bollani Magoni: the Italian covers and the influence of Oren Lavie

Among the tracks on the tracklist stand out Caruso by Lucio Dalla e The cure by Franco Battiato among the Italian songs.

«The most exciting exhibition of all for me was that of last June 2 at the Quirinale. There I sang Caruso And The cure. Caruso it is a second hymn, it unites all of Italy and is sung from north to south, also passing through the islands. Even if the refrain is in the Neapolitan dialect. The cure it was more a last-minute choice after Franco Battiato’s death, which I rediscovered in that period ».

And then again Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and the inevitable Oren Laviehonored with The Man Who Isn’t There.

“Lavie’s piece was inevitable. I can’t do a concert and no record without a song from her. He is my favorite artist and playing with him was a unique emotion, and therefore unrepeatable. He is an extraordinary artist and a fantastic person, he has written beautiful and poetic pieces also from the point of view of the text ».

Frida Bollani Magoni, the dates of the tour

“I’m having a good time on the tour. – Frida tells us about her live shows – In these months in which I have not been around to play I missed a little ‘going back on stage and feeling the affection of the public so close. I’m enjoying every second. “

Here are the dates.

FRIDAY 8 JULY 2022 GRADO (GO) • NAZARIO SAURO DAM Grado Festival

SATURDAY 9 JULY 2022 TRENTO • PIAZZA CESARE BATTISTI Teatro Capovolto 2022

TUESDAY 12 JULY 2022 CASALGRANDE – SAN DONNINO DI LIGURIA (RE) • SCUDERIE DI VILLA SPALLETTI Festival Mundus In collaboration with Casalgrande Jazz Festival

WEDNESDAY 13 JULY 2022 FLORENCE • COURTYARD OF MEN OF THE INSTITUTE OF THE INNOCENTI MusArt Festival

FRIDAY 15 JULY 2022 PISA • LA NUNZIATINA Blows of Grace

SUNDAY 17 JULY 2022 COLICO (LC) • CARIBONI PARK Music on Water Festival with String Orchestra

THURSDAY 21 JULY 2022 SOMMACAMPAGNA (VR) • VILLA VENIER Festival Venerations

SATURDAY 23 JULY 2022 SCARLINO (GR) • ROCCA PISANA – CASTLE OF SCARLINO Castello d’Autore

FRIDAY 29 JULY 2022 SAN MINIATO (PI) • PIAZZA DUOMO LXXVI Theater Festival “

SATURDAY 30 JULY 2022 SAN ROMANO IN GARFAGNANA (LU) • FORTRESS OF VERRUCOLE Mont’Alfonso under the stars

MONDAY 1 AUGUST 2022 VIESTE (FG) • MARINA PICCOLA FestambienteSud 2022

WEDNESDAY 3 AUGUST 2022 MILO (CT) • LUCIO DALLA AMPHITHEATER Milo Jazz Superior Festival

THURSDAY 4 AUGUST 2022 CASTROREALE (ME) • PIAZZA PERTINI Castroreale Jazz

SATURDAY 6 AUGUST 2022 CALTANISSETTA • MICHELE ABBATE CULTURAL CENTER Nissa Jazz Festival

SUNDAY 7 AUGUST 2022 PALERMO • FLORIO STAND Palermo Summer Jazz Festival

SATURDAY 27 AUGUST 2022 PUTIGNANO (BA) • GARDEN OF THE ASSOCIATION THE MISSING TILE

Continuously updated calendar. For more info, visit the website www.bubbamusic.it

Photo: Francesco Prandoni