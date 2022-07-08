The best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney + this weekend (July 8)

Although many are on vacation, many others await the weekend with open arms after a hard day’s work, time to dedicate, among other things, to enjoying the news offered by the main streaming platforms.

As usual, at Hobby Consoles we make it easy for you to find entertainment by recommending what we consider to be the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of July 8, 2022.

We start the news from netflix spain with The longest nighta new original Spanish miniseries for the platform created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais starring Alberto Ammann, Luis Callejo, Bárbara Goenaga, José Luis García Pérez and Roberto Álamo, among others.

Its plot takes place on the night of December 24 at the Monte Baruca Psychiatric Prison, where a group of armed men besiege the building with the intention of capturing Simón Lago, a dangerous serial killer.

If the guards hand over the killer, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes. But Hugo, the prison director, refuses to obey and prepares to resist the attack. With the help of a few officials and the psychiatric inmates themselves, Hugo prepares for what will undoubtedly be the longest night of his life.. This is our review of The Longest Night.

Another of the Netflix premiere series It is the third and final season of Z-Controlan intrigue series whose plot revolves around a mysterious hacker who begins to make public the most intimate secrets of high school students.

Sofia, a young misanthropist, but endowed with a great ability to apply the deductive method, decides to investigate who is responsible for the leak. Nevertheless, Soon he will receive a threat that will test his loyalty and his own abilities to anticipate events.. Here is our review of Control Z season 3.

Another Netflix novelty is season 2 of Captainan intrigue series starring Luc Schiltz whose plot follows Luc Capitani, a surly detective from the south of Luxembourg who is tasked with the case of the mysterious murder of a teenage girlwhose lifeless body has appeared in a forest near the town of Manscheid, in the north of the country.

As he is not used to the peculiar communal style of the locals, Capitani gradually becomes more dependent on the help of Elsa Ley, a young local policewoman. As they unravel the case, both will soon find themselves involved in a whole network of secrets and lies that engulf the town.. Here you can read our review of Capitani.

Between the best new movies on HBO Max Spain we have Ready Player Onea film directed by Steven Spielberg whose plot presents us with a dystopian future in which the majority of the population spends time in a virtual world known as OASIS.

Nevertheless, when its creator dies, a new game is started to find the easter egg he hid in the game, bequeathing his entire fortune to the winner We leave you here our review of Ready Player One.

As to the most outstanding premieres of Amazon Prime Video we have Sapo, SA Memoirs of a Thiefa documentary series produced by Mediaset Spain that the platform premieres exclusively.

The series follows Jon Imanol Sapieha Candela, alias Sapo, who narrates his story in the first person and the details of his most famous hits: the robberies in a bank branch in Yecla and in the Madrid home of Esther Koplowitz, as well as her role in the negotiation with the hijackers of the Alakrana ship.

within the premiere series of Disney Plus Spain we have Among ghostsa popular series starring Jennifer Love Hewitt whose plot follows Melinda Gordon, a young woman who has the gift of communicating with the spirits of people who have died.

The dead seek out Melinda to ask her to pass on their messages to their loved ones. Despite her initial fear, her compassion towards them leads her to help the deceased and use her ability for a good cause.

Among the best new Disney Plus Spain movies we find Spider-Man: A new universethe Oscar-winning animated film whose plot revolves around Miles Morales, a young man who is bitten by a genetically altered spider and gains Spider-Man-like powers shortly after the original Spidey dies.

But due to an accident caused by the Kingpin, a dimensional gap opens that brings with it different versions of Spider-Man from other universes, including Peter Parker himself.

A) Yes, Miles Morales will have to help the other Spider-Man return to their respective universes while learning to control his newly acquired powers to become the Spider-Man his universe needs.. This is our review of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Here we end our review of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of July 8, 2022. If you want other recommendations, here we leave you the 10 best Movistar Plus + series that cannot be seen on any other platform.