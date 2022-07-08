the best and worst of movie premieres

We continue forward with the summer of 2022! People —only the lucky ones— are already enjoying their vacations, the beaches are filled with tourists, and ice cream parlors make August —in July— helping us beat the heat. But although it seems that everything has stopped, the wheel of film premieres refuses to do so, and this July 8 One of the great banners of the MCU leaves us with the return. Let’s review all the news!

The premieres of July 8, 2022

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

This is Thor’s fourth “solo” movie, which makes him, surprisingly—or not—the character with the most solo movies in the MCU.

The cast of ‘Love and Thunder’ has five Oscar winners: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe and Taika Waititi. Almost nothing.

During a brief scene Thor can be seen as a child, and the actor who has given him life has been Tristan, the son of Chris Hemsworth.

It is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the ones that are left…

It is also the MCU film released with the shortest amount of time since the release of its first trailer – less than two months.

Christian Bale has confessed to having been inspired by Nosferatu and Kate Bush to bring his terrifying version of Gorr to life. The result speaks for itself.

The film once again demonstrates Chris Hemsworth’s excellent hand for comedy, and the Thor we see in it, according to its director, is more Hemsworth than ever.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: the best film of Phase 4 multiplies the electric humor, the personality and the epic of ‘Ragnarok’

‘Benedict’ (2021)

‘Benediction’ is the new film by Terence Davies, responsible for titles such as ‘Distant Voices’, ‘The House of Joy’ or ‘The Story of a Passion’.

It arrives in our cinemas after winning the award for best screenplay at the latest edition of the San Sebastian Festival.

In addition, it has garnered nominations for best screenplay at the British Independent Film Awards, the Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards and the Dublin International Festival.

The cast of the film includes Tom Blyth, Kate Phillips and Anton Lesser, among others.

His story in the key of biographical drama tells the story of Siegfried Sassoon, ex-combatant in World War I, poet and anti-war activist, and his struggle to accept his homosexuality.

‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’ (‘Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome’, 2022)

‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’ is directed by mangaka Gosho Aoyama, who is making his debut as a director adapting his own creation, and Sumusu Mitsunaka, responsible for different installments of ‘Haikyû!’.

In addition to the anime and a large list of OVAs, ‘Detective Conan’ has had a good number of adaptations to feature films, this being number 25.

The latest ‘Detective Conan’ film, entitled ‘The Scarlet Bullet’, was released in 2021 under the baton of Tomoka Nagaoka.

Plus…

‘Moneyboys’ (2021)

‘The Battle of Lake Changjin’ (‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’, 2021)

‘Mali Twist’ (‘Twist to Bamako’, 2021)

‘A-ha: The Movie’ (‘A-ha: the Movie’, 2021)

‘Lingui. Sacred ties’ (‘Lingui’, 2021)

‘On the edge’ (‘Na ostrie’, 2020)

