The almost unnoticed mistake that Amber Heard found to overturn the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is ready to fight back after losing the defamation lawsuit she faced against Johnny Depp. Apparently, his lawyers found the right way to overturn the verdict of the Fairfax court jury., Virginia, although the final decision belongs to the United States justice system. The actress’s legal team filed an appeal to annul both the trial and the result and order a new trial. This means that the criminal lawyers intend that the month and a half of hearings be repeated, due to an alleged inconsistency on the part of Johnny’s lawyers.

According to TMZentertainment site that has been in the middle of this matter, the appeal was filed on July 1 on the grounds that Captain Jack Sparrow’s interpreter failed to prove that his career was damaged by the article Heard wrote for Washington Post, in which he spoke of the alleged domestic violence that he would have experienced in a relationship. He never mentioned Depp, but the jury found it quite obvious that he was referring to him.

The judicial presentation made by Amber Heard’s lawyer on the trial against Johnny Depp Court House News courtesy

Also, Ben Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft, lead attorneys for the actress from Aquaman, argued in their document that the legal team of Depp exaggerated the damage suffered by the actor’s career because of Amber’s accusations, and that in addition they were not supported by the evidence presented at the hearings. They consider that because of this the verdict must be annulled, since it was the premise under which the entire trial was carried out.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp could see each other again (Photo: Video capture)

Perhaps the linchpin of his appeal is the alleged existence of a rogue jury. The criminalists considered that one of the people who tried Heard and Depp, and who ended up giving Depp a favorable result, lied about some informationfor which they consider that the legal process should be carried out again, since the verdict was influenced by a person who did not exist or who was not qualified to decide.

Another of the arguments with which they intend to annul the trial is that the actor of fantastic animals allegedly did not comply with the legal requirements to show that the interpreter of Mere he had a “real malicious intent” in writing his op-ed. In that sense, they ask that the verdict be annulled, that the lawsuit be dismissed or that another trial be held.

Amber Heard and her attorneys plan to implement this master strategy to repeat the process. legal, since there was an error in the information of one of the juries that decided the verdict. Apparently, member 15 was born in 1970, but in the documents that the court has, he maintained that his birth was in 1945.

Probably the jury lied, was wrong or it was just a writing error, that is not confirmed. Nevertheless, Rottenborn and Bredehoft will make the most of it to try to get their client back to court to face her ex-husband and this time the ruling is in her favor. The lawyers argued that this error could mean that the jury was not properly investigated and qualified to act in this trial that captured the attention of the world.