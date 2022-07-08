The advice of Jordan Belfort, the “Wolf of Wall Street”, on cryptocurrencies

Jordan Belfort was the director’s inspiration Martin Scorsese to make the movie The wolf of Wall Streetwhich starred the actor Leonardo Dicaprio and was based on two books that Belfort wrote about his personal history linked to finances. His life was characterized by financial advice to investors and he went through various stages of strong profits, as well as losses and even having to serve a 22-month prison sentence.

In his heyday as a stockbroker, managed to disburse more than 9.5 million euros a day, which gave him the opportunity to gain popularity and importance in his sector. In counterpart, in 1998 he was accused of fraud for manipulating securities in the market, and caused investors to record quantitative losses of 180 million euros.

As an economically qualified voice, Belfort analyzed the trend of cryptocurrencies, which threatened the growth of Bitcoin and gave it a drop of 70% of its value. Under that line of reasoning, the Wolf of Wall Street gave his reasons for investors to believe in this virtual currency and analyze its long-term growth by buying its fall.

Jordan Belfort at his home in Miami Beach, Fla., April 10, 2022. Belfort, the inspiration for ÒThe Wolf of Wall Street,Ó is marketing himself as a cryptocurrency guru. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times) Scott McIntyre – NYTNS

In dialogue with the program The Crypto Mileissued by the Yahoo site, the former stockbroker remarked that these new saving methods are long-term and have a solid base on which that belief can be sustained: “If you take a three or maybe five year horizon, I would be surprised if no money was made because the underlying fundamentals of bitcoin are really strong”.

And, delving further into the subject, he continued: “It has a limited supply and, as inflation continues to increase, there will come a time when Bitcoin will start to be marketed more as a store of value and less as a growth stock”.

The comings and goings of this new way of saving also positioned Belfort according to how the current developed. At first, his position was totally contrary to the current one and he joined a thought of the businessman Bill Gates under the “greatest fool” theory, which is based on selling all your positions in the market before losing all your capital in a bank run.

Far from allying with the owner of the company microsoftthe movie producer quickly shed the negative views and jumped on the latest bullish cycle of the Bitcoin. With the popularity that his figure acquired in recent times, he was encouraged to predict that the cryptocurrency would reach, in 2021, the value of $ 100,000, although that prediction was far from being real and became a utopia.

Finally, the economic guru remarked in the American program that bitcoin is an emerging asset, with a few years in the market, which causes it to suffer large fluctuations in its price. “There is no real institutional ownership in bitcoin, for example, you don’t have a teachers’ pension fund that holds bitcoin for a ten-year hedge, it still doesn’t.”