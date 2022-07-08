that’s how many times Pique cheated on her

Yet rumors on the separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué. The singer and the defender said goodbye after 12 years together and two children, Milan and Sasha, respectively 9 and 6 years old. The reasons for the breakup have never been formalized, but multiple sources report that the pop star wanted the divorce after discovering a betrayal of the hunter with the help of a private investigator.

It seems that the Spaniard has betrayed his ex-partner more than once. This was reported by the Informalia portal which reports that already after a year from the first meeting, which took place thanks to the World Cup in South Africa, Gerard would have started dating other women in large numbers. secret. “Shakira knew that Pique liked going to clubs, going to parties, going on trips with her friends, but she did not imagine that she was constantly cheating on her,” reads the portal. Shakira would then have collected various evidence and documents that would attest to Piqué’s repeated infidelities. The same material that the 45-year-old would like to use in the court where both she and Pique have turned to find an agreement on the custody of the children.

The singer would like to leave Spain, where she had moved for the love of the player, and return to Miami, where she owns a luxurious villa and where she would like to relaunch her American career. And with her he would take her children. “If Shakira’s requests are not granted she is ready to take revenge in court, she has evidence that could really embarrass Pique. He has found an enemy. He knows Shakira well and the anger and resentment she feels towards her. ‘ According to some gossip, in addition to the horns, Shakira and Piqué would have come at loggerheads also for economic reasons. Gerard would have asked her ex-partner some time ago for loans to open a business in America. Her request rejected by Shakira, on the advice of her parents who help her manage her substantial wealth. In fact, in 20 years of career, the artist is much richer than the footballer. While waiting to understand how Shakira and Piqué will end, the love story between the two could soon become one TV series. The idea was launched by the Mexican producer Juan Osorio, fascinated by this relationship that blossomed like a fairytale and ended in a turbulent way.