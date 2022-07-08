Tata contemplates extensive squad for pre-World tour – David Medrano

IN WE WILL SEE

Although Gerardo Martino’s first intention was to travel to the camp in Girona with only the players he had in mind for the 2022 World Cup, the possibility of playing a game before the European footballers arrive opens up the possibility of having to take more elements with the obligation of having to cancel some of them before traveling from Barcelona to Doha. The Selection Directorate contemplates being able to play on November 9 against Iraq, a match in which they could not have the Europeans and those from the MLS who would be released between the 12 and 14. On the 16, the Azteca team will face Sweden in Girona already with a full squad.

CHANCE

Before the departure of Raúl Méndez as operational director of national teams, Yon de Luisa as president of the Federation decided that this position be occupied by Mariana Gascón. Méndez’s departure follows an invitation he received from FIFA to become Concacaf Regional Coordinator based in Panama to oversee projects. Mariana Gascón will be responsible for coordinating everything related to the trip to Girona and later to Qatar.

THEY GIVE IT OFF

Given the serious injury suffered by Mauro Manotas, the Atlas board made the decision to discharge the Colombian in order to have the foreigner’s place free in case they can hire another player not trained in Mexico. Last Wednesday Manotas was presented along with the rest of the reinforcements and a few hours later he was discharged before Liga MX where he is registered with number 11, taking into account that the forward will be out of circulation for between six and eight months. The coffee grower, who will undergo surgery in the next few hours, was informed by the board of the decision to discharge him.

