Taika Waititi forgot that Natalie Portman appeared in the Star Wars prequels and offered her a role in his movie

MADRID, July 7. (CultureLeisure) –

Taika Waititi has directed Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunderthat hits theaters this Friday, July 8. It seems that the director has been satisfied with the work of the actress, whom offered to participate in his next Star Wars movie forgetting that Portman It has already appeared before in the saga.

Portman brought Padmé Amidala to life. in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). For its part, Waititi will join the franchise directing a film that does not yet have a title and that he is writing alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the filmmaker revealed that he was talking to Portman about his future plans when he made the proposal.

“Natalie was like, ‘What are you going to do now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m trying to work on something Star Wars. Have you ever wanted to appear in a Star Wars movie?‘, to which she replied ‘I’ve already appeared in Star Wars movies’. i forgot about thoseWaititi commented between laughs.





In addition to this curious anecdote, Waititi revealed how convinced Portman to brought Jane Foster back to life in Thor: Love and Thunder. “I basically thought that a lot of fans miss Jane Foster and people want to see her again. It seemed like the perfect opportunity, because the character was great in Jason Aaron’s version of Thor,” story. “It wasn’t too hard to convince her. She had never heard of that part of the comic, so I left him some comics“, he added.

Little data is known about the Taika Waititi Star Wars movie. What is known is that It will be the next film in the saga to hit theaters.. “The next movie they’re going to release is the one directed by Taika Waititi in collaboration with screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron is coming later“, revealed Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, to Vanity Fair.