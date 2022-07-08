Sylvester Stallone arrives with a double dose of action at AXN

Advertising

AXN offers every Saturday during the month of July a double action movie The cycle continues this weekend with two films by actor Sylvester Stallone: Escape Plan and Escape Plan 2: Hades.

In escape plan, Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone), an expert in prison security, faces his greatest challenge: escaping from the prison that he himself has designed. In prison he meets the enigmatic Church (Arnold Schwarzenegger)a guy who has earned the respect of all the prisoners for being able to keep them sane in the darkest hours.

Next, AXN broadcasts at 11:50 p.m.. Escape Plan 2: Hades, Sequel to Escape Plan.

In Escape Plan 2: Hade Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) Lead a team of security specialists trained to break inmates out of the most impenetrable prisons. When one of his members is kidnapped and locked up in one of the most sophisticated prisons in the world, Ray will have to find him with the help of some of his friends.

