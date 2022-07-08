Summary Haiti vs. Mexico (3-0): Concacaf W ChampionshipHalftime

The Women’s Mexican National Team is dying in the CONCACAF W Championship after losing 0-3 to Haitia result that leaves them practically eliminated from the competition and left without a ticket to the World Cup 2023 Y paris 2024despite being four direct tickets in the area.

With this result, those led by Monica Vergara they are in last place in Group A by not scoring points and their only hope is to beat the United States next Monday and that there is a win between Haiti Y Jamaicahoping to be the best third to go to the Repechage.

The first half was an ordeal for the Aztecs, with defensive failuresclueless to the attack and could not stop the attacks of the rival, who only took a goal advantage at half time.

At minute 12, Stephany Mayor appeared in the defensive phase and ended up committing a penalty in favor of Haitiwho did not waste the opportunity to make it 1-0 two minutes later through Roselord Borgella.

own Borgella He had scored the second goal in the 28th minute, but to his misfortune it was ruled out for offside.

The Mexicans did not have creativity in attack and did not worry the rival goalkeeper very much. A good chance looked like a free kick from Rebecca Bernal at 35′, but hit the barrier. Thus Vergara decided to put Alice Cervantes In the second half.

At 56′, Mexico was in danger after a center of BatchebaLouis on the left that almost contacts Borgellaalthough it ended up hitting the legs of Emily Alvarado.

roselord He had another chance at 59′, when he escaped to the left, but his shot went directly to the goalkeeper’s position Alvarado. While the Aztecs could not string together a single play.

Emily Alvarado committed a penalty at 64′, after he was afraid to go out and cut the play and ended up knocking down Nerilia Mondesirwho took the maximum penalty and made it 2-0.

HAITI HIT THEIR SECOND PENALTY OF THE NIGHT TO TAKE A 2-0 LEAD OVER MEXICO. ???? The tournament hosts are in big trouble with under 25′ left. ???? pic.twitter.com/hrx58T3DE9 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 8, 2022

At 76′ she was expelled Greta Espinoza for raising his leg when fighting a ball outside the area, a move that was reviewed in the VAR and left the national team in serious trouble, since a minute later it fell 3-0 for the rival, with a free kick that he scored Sherly Jeudy.

HAITI’S SHERLY JEUDY WITH AN ABSOLUTE FREE-KICK GOAL. ???? Mexico are down to 10 players and now losing 3-0. ???? pic.twitter.com/dl3SmXC639 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 8, 2022

The next game of Women’s Mexico will be on Monday, July 11 before USA at the University Stadium, the star duel of the last date of the Concacaf Women’s World Cup.

