Suggestions of movies to watch in Miami movie theaters

Coral Gables Art Cinema premieres ‘Neptune Frost’ (2021) science fiction film on Friday.

Coral Gables Art Cinema opens Friday Neptune Frost (2021) from directors Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman with performances by Cheryl Isheja and Elvis Ngabo. This sci-fi film set in a Rwandan town follows a group of fugitive miners who have formed an anti-colonialist collective of hackers. From their camp, an electronic waste dump, they try to overthrow the authoritarian regime that exploits the natural resources of the region and its people.

At Coral Gables Art Cinema ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ (2016) science fiction animated film revolves around the young dreamer Kubo. IMDB

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) from director Travis Knight. This sci-fi animated film revolves around young dreamer Kubo, who one day sees his world come crashing down when he is summoned by a vengeful spirit from the past. Therefore, Kubo tries to run away from familiar places to join forces with his friends Monkey and Beetle to discover a secret legacy. In this way, and armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must fight against the Moon King and other gods to save his family from him. The screening of the film takes place under “Family Day on Aragon”, an event dedicated to the family presented by Books & Books, Coral Gables Museum and the Cinematheque. For more information on movie times and days: www.gablescinema.com

The Tower Theater premieres on Friday the dramatic comedy from Greece ‘Apples’ (2022). IMDB

Miami Dade College’s Tower Theater Miami premieres comedy-drama from Greece on Friday apples (2022), by director Christos Nikou with Aris Servetalis, Sofia Georgovasili and Anna Kalaitzidou. In the midst of a worldwide pandemic causing sudden amnesia, a middle-aged man named Arcs settles into a recovery program designed to help unclaimed patients build new identities. With daily tasks prescribed on cassette tapes so he can create new memories and document them on camera, Arcs returns to everyday life and meets Anna, a woman who is also recovering. That encounter will change their lives forever. For more information on the times and days of the film: www.towertheatermiami.com

O Cinema Art Cinema screens Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ (1980) on Sunday with performances by Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Scatman Crothers. IMDB

O Cinema Miami Beach screens on Sunday The Shining (1980) by Stanley Kubrick starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Scatman Crothers. Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, the plot revolves around Jack Torrance, a writer suffering from a creative block who agrees to take care of the Overlook Hotel in Colorado in winter. The writer settles with his wife Wendy and his son Danny, who feels psychic premonitions. Slowly, Jack uncovers the hotel’s dark secrets and becomes a ferocious homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.

At O Cinema on Wednesday the premiere of ‘Pig’ (2021) by director Michael Sarnoski with the starring performance of Nicolas Cage. IMDB

Wednesday opens Pig (2021) by the director Michael Sarnoski with the stellar performance of Nicolas Cage. Hermit and somewhat dreamy Rob has found solace deep in the heart of the Oregon woods. His only companion is a truffle hunting pig. Tired of dealing with the sadness of the memory of his deceased wife, Rob clings to a simple daily routine to maintain his sanity. When the pig disappears, Rob goes into an obsessive spiral to find out who has kidnapped the animal and for what reason. For more information on the times and days of the film: www.o-cinema.org

Follow Hernán Vera Álvarez @HVeraAlvarez