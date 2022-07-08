Sports shorts: how to choose the right model according to the type of exercise

Summer is here and it’s time to change the leggings for a sport short! But, it is not as simple as going and choosing a model at random. In general, people are not used to paying attention to the characteristics of this type of clothing, although it is essential to do so.

The sport short The correct one must be functional for the type of training that is carried out, comfortable and allow all kinds of movements to be made. In this guide we provide you with three easy steps on how to find the perfect pair, depending on your needs.

3 steps to choose the right sports short

1. Choose sports shorts according to activity or personal preferences

The style and fabric of the sports shorts should be chosen depending on the type of sport or activity that is carried out, since each material brings different benefits depending on the practice or exercise that is carried out.

Bikers are a good option for going to the gym, cycling, running and yoga. Whereas when training on machines in the gym, it’s comfortable to have fabric between your skin and the seat to prevent friction.

The same goes for cycling and running, if the shorts are too short, the thighs end up rubbing against each other causing unwanted chafing.

2. Focus on the waist

The waistband of a short does more than just keep the shorts in place. In that area are the pockets, linings and logos.

For runners, a back zipper with a pocket might be the best investment. This is very convenient if you need a place to put your cell phone, credit cards or keys during your outdoor tour.

A built-in liner is a great option if you prefer a looser fit in your shorts. The extra layer of fabric wicks away sweat and makes the shorts stay in place, even during deep squats or handstands.

For strength training, a good recommendation is to invest in a pair of high-waisted shorts. Training shorts are designed to allow freedom of movement, and with a high waistband, you don’t need to be pulling up your shorts every time you lift weights or squat.

Loose-fitting, breathable shorts are a good choice for strenuous walks and work well for running, too. Just like high-intensity activities, which require shorts that are ventilated and breathable to keep you cool.

The skinny shorts, which end above mid-thigh, are great for CrossFit, HIIT, and outdoor training. The tighter models make it easy to do gymnastics, handstands and any jump without any distraction from the fabric.

3. What to wear UNDER the sports shorts

Now this could be just as important as a good fit. Whether you’re lifting weights, doing yoga, or training for a race, you don’t want underwear to be a distraction.

Athletic underwear is (unlike cotton) breathable, quick-drying, and doesn’t bulk up under athletic shorts.

The plus: make it pretty!

When choosing sportswear, in general, the focus is not on the aesthetic part of the garment: the color, whether it has a print or not, the design and other characteristics. Although all these characteristics do not influence how the garment fits or the performance of the person, they do have a very important incidence in the way it makes them feel.

It is super important that the person feels comfortable with the garment they choose, and for this it is necessary that they like the design of the sports shorts and how they fit. All this will increase confidence and security when going out on the street and, therefore, the attitude will be totally positive.

Added to this, beyond all the recommendations that can be received to choose a sports short, the most important thing, above all things, is always comfort.