Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts on Sky, themed channel: that’s when

Starting from Saturday 9 July, Sky Cinema will welcome Spider-Man on its screens, bringing the latest chapter of Jon Watts to the first TV. The third film in the saga with Tom Holland and Zendaya is among the most anticipated films of all, after the success in theaters: here’s when to see it.

Sky Courtesy Press Office

Last chapter of the new trilogy by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is ready to debut on Sky. The film is part of the initiative, promoted by the network, of the thematic channel Sky Cinema Spider-Man, which will light up starting from Saturday 9 July. The film dedicated toSpidermanwith an estimated budget of $ 200 million, it grossed over $ 1.9 billion, making it the sixth highest-grossing film ever and the best of 2021.

In Italy alone, the film grossed a record $ 25 million. In addition to Tom Holland and Zendaya, in the chapter No Way Home boasts in its cast too Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Defoe. The film will debut Friday 15 July at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno And Sky Cinema 4K (and at 21.45 also on dedicated channel). It will also be visible streaming on NOW it’s available on demandeven in 4K quality.

Spider-Man, on the thematic channel sky the last chapter

Compared to the previous chapters, Spider-Man: No Way Home shows a great novelty. For the first time in cinematic history, the identity of theSpiderman. The young protagonist (played by Tom Holland) will find himself at a crossroads between his responsibilities as a Super Hero and his normal life and putting the people he cares about most at risk. He will therefore ask for the help of the Doctor Strange to restore his secret. The spell, however, will tear a hole in their world that will free the most powerful villains that Spider-Man has ever had to fight in any universe. Now Peter Parker will have to overcome his biggest challenge. A challenge that could forever alter the future of the Multiverse.

Film is also part of the programming of thematic channel 303 that, on the occasion of the wait first vision of the chapter No Way Homefrom Saturday 9 to Sunday 24 July will propose a program dedicated to the incredible adventures of Spider-Man.

In addition to the latest blockbuster, many other titles are expected: Spider-Man: Homecoming And Spider-Man: Far from Home, the first two films of the saga with Tom Holland as the superhero. The programming also includes the original trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, with Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dunstas Peter Parker / Spider-Man and Mary Jane: Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 And 3; the two films directed by Marc Webb with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stonethat is to say The Amazing Spider-Man And The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – the power of Electro. The Oscar-winning animation will also be on the program Spider-Man – A new universe; finally, the public will also see films dedicated to Spider-Man’s archenemy Venom And Venom: Carnage’s Fury with Tom Hardy.