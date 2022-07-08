Sofía Vergara, Latin queen of television – Guatemala’s Latest News

David Lepe [email protected]

The fourth season of stranger things I found it charming. It is a wonderful show. I share with you some comments or emotions that arose while enjoying these unforgettable episodes.

Alert spoilers! If you have not seen this season, I recommend you stay away from this text, as it is full of revelations, random ideas and subjective guesswork. We start.

The walk and run hopper he doesn’t lose his style, not even with a knackered ankle.

I’m still in shock, with a lot of mixed emotions after watching Stranger Things 4. 🤯😍 Obviously I couldn’t help but make a thread with things that maybe you didn’t know about this season. I open #ThreadThatIsNotOmitted 🧵 while Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush plays: pic.twitter.com/vjhu70O7uN — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) July 5, 2022

There are two tributes to starwars. As always, they were beautiful.

Now I remember the reason for my respect, as well as rejection, of the saga A Nightmare on Elm Street. Very afraid. Giant detail to have included Robert Englund, 100 points.

Run away and save your lives! Get on the little pizza bus and get out of there. Beautiful shot, sequence of the shooting at the Byers’ house. We all deserve a furry, funny, mushroom-loving friend to save our lives.

Those looks and that tension between Nancy and Steve? A lot of fire and too many ashes, idiots. Behave.

more references, okay, welcome. Alien, Rambo, Michael Myers, Hulk Hogan… Molly Ringwald?

Run, Max, run! If it’s not saved, I turn off the TV and it’s all over. I already had a tear. That eighties song is very good, let’s find who sings it. Who will be Kate Bush?

another tribute to starwars, how good. And for this one only needed to sound the Imperial March. I’m lovin ‘it.

Vecna+Henry+001=VH1? Geniuses.

What a kiss Joyce and Hopper have! There are days when it pays to be a part of the Winona Forever team since the nineties.

Oh Will! I already understood you. Hard years await you, but not impossible. We are with you.

¡raiseScrap that crap chopper! Ugh, beauty of scene. “Goodbye, dad”, this girl is a luxury. There is another tear.

Master of Puppets, handsome. Eddie, great representative of metal, you are a hero heavy. All the rockers and chavorrucos of any era owe you a lot. Today I will listen Fear of the Dark in your honour.

No, Max, not again! You really hurt, idiot. Devastating the end of this season.

Hawkins is a city where good-hearted people and dark beings coexist, and where holes are opened in the ground. What other city does it remind me of?

Now, to wait two years for the fifth season. What do you think will happen?