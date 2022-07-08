Sky Cinema Spider-Man: from 9 to 24 July

From Saturday 9 to Sunday 24th July 2022Sky channel 303 will become Sky Cinema Spider-Mana pop-up channel entirely dedicated to the adventures of Spider-Man.

Among the titles included in the programming, we will find the first two titles of the second reboot with Tom Holland as protagonist, Spider-Man: Homecoming And Spider-Man: Far from Homethen Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 And Spider-Man 3the trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, with Tobey Maguire in the role of Spider-Man and with Kirsten Dunst in the role of Mary Jane, the two films directed by Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man And The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electrostarring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, the animated film Spider-Man – A new universeawarded with the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2019, and the two films dedicated to Spider-Man’s enemy, Venom And Venom – Carnage’s Furystarring Tom Hardy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: from 15 July on Sky Cinema in the first tv

Starting from 15 July on Sky CinemaAlso available will be Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, with Tom Holland, as Spider-Man, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Defoe.

In first tvthe film will air Friday 15 Julystarting from 9.15 pmon Sky Cinema One and Sky Cinema 4K (and at 21:45 also on Sky Cinema Spider-Man). The film will also be visible in streaming on NOW and available on demand, even in 4K quality.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was deployed in Italy on December 15 and in the United States on December 17, after being postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 2, 2022, the film will return to theaters in the United States with an extended version.

In Italy, the film grossed over 25 million and entered the ranking of the highest grossing films ever in our country.

Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home has cashed over 1 billion and 800 million.