She was going to buy in Oxxo and ended up as a brand promoter

The income of FEMSA, owner of Oxxo, registered a growth of 19.7 percent in the second quarter of the year.

In the Mexican territory there are 20 thousand Oxxo stores.

The convenience store base expanded by 128 units to reach 276 net openings in the last 12 months.

Customer loyalty to a brand is an action that arises spontaneously, and is currently demonstrated wherever they are. This is the case of a recording that went viral on the networks and where Oxxo’s own clients named a woman who was in line to pay at the convenience store as a promoter of the brand because she had a good appearance and was dressed in red, the brand’s color.

The brand loyalty It is an action that is very important for companies around the world, since with it they can measure how present they are in the lives of their users. In the industry of marketingThis consists of customers preferring and, whenever possible, systematically choosing the products and services of one company over those of its competitors.

To this term is added the result of creating and maintaining a long-term emotional connection in which clients not only rule out all options, even if those are less expensive or more accessible, they actively champion one brand above all others.

According to a study called “Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2011”, the brands that enjoy the most loyalty are those that have a real influence on people’s daily lives. This is reflected in the fact that many of them strive to win the loyalty of their customers with promotions, products or campaigns that help them involve more customers every day.

Another Fundera report highlights that 80 percent of a company’s profits come from the 20 percent of its loyal customers. After all, a 5 percent increase in customer retention can lead to 25 percent more profit, according to a study from Bain & Co..

She went shopping at Oxxo and ended up as a brand promoter

Once again, social networks surprise again with the content found on them, because this time a video shared on the TikTok social network showed how a young woman was shopping at Oxxo, but because of her exuberant beauty she won the heart of the other consumers of the convenience store turning it into a “promoter” of the brand.

It all arose because the woman who was in line to pay at the Oxxo was dressed in a red dress that highlighted her silhouette more and the digital pulse associated her with the company that belongs to FEMSA and that according to a study carried out by the statistics platform Latinometricsindicated that In Mexican territory, there are 20,000 Oxxo stores, even surpassing the chains of its competition 7 raise.

The recording caught the attention of other people for what it already records more than 20 thousand likes and more than 80 comments like “hopefully this one when I go to Oxxo”.

It is not the first time that consumers themselves are in charge of demonstrating their loyalty to a brand, as in the case of a consumer who celebrated her birthday with the theme of the Coppel brand, where He shared on his social networks the images of his party with the colors, the lake and even the signature models.

Another example of loyalty was that of a child who did the same, but with a Mercado Libre theme, demonstrating the love and loyalty he has for the brand from an early age.

This type of action shows that currently with so many possibilities at hand, consumers feel free to show which brands they prefer because they provide them with a positive and memorable customer experience.

