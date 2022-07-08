Shazam! 2 and the unexpected teaser trailer that anticipates San Diego Comic-Con

Zachary Levi – star of the long-awaited DC Extended Universe film Zhazam! 2 – released a short promotional video, revealing that the film will be officially presented at the San Diego Comic-Conthe annual pop culture expo that this year returns from 21 to 24 July.

The promo of the film – officially titled Fury of the Gods – published by Levi was made public on the actor’s private social networks and, subsequently, on the official ones. The video features some close-up shots of the hero’s new costume, which introduces himself to the audience saying that he is “just a teaser”, heralding the arrival of a first extended trailer (as recently happened to Black Adam, expected another DC film starring Dwayne Johnson). Presumably, the trailer will be revealed at the SDCC on Saturday, July 23, the day of the Warner Bros. panel.

Shazam! 2 will be presented at San Diego Comic-Con

With Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as his heroic alter ego Shazam (originally known in the comics as Captain Marvel), Shazam! was presented in theaters in April 2019, as the seventh entry of the DCEU. The direct sequel, later renamed Fury of the Gods, was announced in the same year. After a series of postponements (including the one not to run into another expected sequel, that of Avatar), Shazam! 2 will be released in cinemas on December 21st. Angel and Levi will reprise their respective roles, flanked by numerous other cast members, those returning from the first film and those, instead, who will make their debut in the franchise, such as Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler.

“It’s a much bigger film than the first”the director recently said David F. Sandberg. “There are so many things that I can’t wait for people to see. I hope they put a lot of them in the trailer. I’m not even interested in spoilers, I can’t wait to show our creatures, the action, etc. “