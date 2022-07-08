Sharks attack New York beach twice in a week | International | News

A beach on Long Island, in eastern New York, recorded two shark attacks in one week, several local media reported this Friday.

The latest attack took place yesterday on the beach known as Ocean Beach, and the victim was a lifeguard who suffered several bites on his foot, produced by a tiger shark between 3 and 5 feet (between 1 and 1.5 meters ), according to Long Island Television News12, which interviewed the victim.

The 17-year-old lifeguard was performing an accident simulation exercise, playing the role of a victim, when he felt bites on his foot, then realized it had been a shark. At that time he was about 140 meters from the shore and swam scared to shore.

After the incident, the beach was closed for an hour, and in the following hours bathers were allowed to enter the water only in shallow areas.

An almost identical situation was recorded last Sunday not far from there, when another guard was also bitten in a training session, and the Gothamists portal adds that on June 30 a 57-year-old swimmer suffered what the local police called “a possible shark attack”, also nearby.

Although they have been highly publicized since the famous movie “Jaws” (Jaws) by Steven Spielberg (1975), all experts agree that shark attacks on humans are extremely rare and almost never fatal. (YO)