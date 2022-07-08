Selena Gomez talks about her physical and heart problems

Throughout his career Selena Gomez lived many wonderful moments but just as much much less beautiful, where the 29-year-old found herself having to face the end of some relationships in public (see those with Justin BieberZedd and The Weeknd) as well as the health problems that have accompanied it over the years. Yet despite the difficulties Selena she has always managed to get up on her own path with her head held high, and has spoken publicly about it recently.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Gomez told what he experienced during the five years between the release of his second album Revival (published in 2015) and the third, Rare (which saw the light in 2020), revealing how difficult it was for her to face that dark period in public, before the prying eyes of the world.

“Obviously I was going through a difficult breakup,” explained the actress from The Only Murders in the Building who, that year, was dating the DJ and producer Zedd. “In that same moment, some questions came about my career, where I would go and what would happen to my life in the years to come. Then my medical problems came into the picture: I was facing the lupus and some kidney problems. In reality, that was a really difficult period “, explained the singer of”Baila conmigo“.

“Now that it’s all over I have to admit that it was really good for me to go through all of this, as it allowed me to develop a personality that doesn’t tolerate any kind of nonsense or disrespect. In addition, I am really proud of how I have overcome everything », continued the 29-year-old who, now almost 30 years old, is proud of the path she has taken and of her ability to take back her life, even in the most difficult moments.

“It was necessary for me to walk through those things. I had a lot of inner research to do, ”he explained Selena Gomez who, in those already complicated years, also had to deal with the paparazzi and the criticisms relating to her physical appearance that filled the pages of newspapers as well as those of social media, from which today the singer and actress has distanced herself by preferring reality.

