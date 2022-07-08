See the first PHOTOS of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s granddaughter

Mexico. Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the first photos of her second baby with her husband Chris Pratt, protagonist of Jurassic World: Dominion, and on Instagram he softens with them.

Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt is the name of the little girl, He was born on May 21 and it was just last Saturday, June 18, when he showed some images on Instagram for the first time.

Katherine and Chris announced that on May 21 Katherine gave birth to the baby, joining older sister Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, who will soon be two years old, and older brother Jack Pratt, 9, who Chris had. with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt, 42, star of Jurassic World: Dominion, in an interview with E! News recently praised his wife Katherine’s parenting skills, saying that she “just has the most amazing maternal instincts.”

The family is happy with the arrival of this new member and Maria Shriver, Katherine’s mother, on Instagram wrote: “Mom and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful,” also calling her new granddaughter a “miracle.”

We recommend you read:

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are very secretive and jealous of their private lives, rarely posting family pictures on their social networks.