The public responded to the awaited appointment with Thor: Love and Thunder, which with the previews on Thursday night has grossed a good 29 million dollars, second best result of 2022 behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which instead reached 36 million.

The result of the film, which we talked about in our review of Thor: Love and Thunder, is also the fifth highest for an MCU titlebehind Avengers: Endgame ($ 60 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($ 50 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($ 39 million) and Doctor Strange 2 .

A direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, released in 2017, Love and Thunder is the twenty-ninth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the protagonist, played by the usual Chris Hemsworththe cast of the film consists of Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman, whom we interviewed for you.

The beloved Guardians of the Galaxy will also return to the filmwith Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Vin Diesel as Groot’s voice actor and Bradley Cooper as Rocket’s voice actor.

To say goodbye, we leave you with our video summary on the story of Thor, in preparation for Love and Thunder!