Science reveals who are the most beautiful celebrities in the world

The Hollywood universe has opened the doors to great talents and faces to star in countless film projects. Every decade the names of artists and actors are known who manage to make a mark with their work on the screen, building an extensive professional career.

These characters have come to conquer millions of people in the world, not only with the artistic vein that they carry in their blood, but also with the undoubted beauty that stands out. Many became the platonic love of the fansawakening all kinds of reactions with details of his personal life.

Recently, science has once again attracted the attention of some curious people with its ability to measure the beauty of human beings, revealing details with data on who would be the most beautiful celebrities of the moment. A doctor and specialist took on the task of analyzing and studying the features of several celebrities, building a list.

Despite the fact that today there has been a struggle to break down social stereotypes of beauty, science has focused on conducting studies and techniques to determine these exact physical measurements. Given the belief that ‘what is beautiful’ is subjective, specialists have found a method to show clear results that there are human beings with a higher percentage of “beauty” than others.

Julian da Silva, a plastic surgeon based in London, United Kingdom, who in the past had already mentioned the famous woman with the most perfect face today, once again used precise elements such as the golden ratio to determine who would be the most beautiful famous men. of the moment.

On this occasion, as he did in the past, the expert based himself on the measure represented by the Greek letter Phi, which helped determine the degree of perfection existing in a face due to the symmetry of facial and physical features. According to statements by the famous Greek sculptor Phidias, the measurements change depending on the gender, so that in the subject of men there are specific characteristics.

The sculptor mentioned that to catalog a perfect face, it was necessary to have an oval or heart-shaped shape, a linear and quite marked jaw, a thin and straight nose, as well as oval-shaped eyes. The golden ratio helps to determine the key features and thus detail various celebrities who fit these points.

The surgeon also relied on the width of the eyes, since there must be a similarity and distance between them. The ears are key in length and be equal to the side of the nose to fit the exact measurements.

Da Silva was guided by the bases of the proportions, measured length and width of the face, taking the results closest to the Phi number. By highlighting the percentages, the doctor revealed the list of famous men who rank as the most beautiful.

Among the top five celebrities are big names in acting and music, such as Robert Pattinson, star of batmanwho obtained a percentage of 92.15%, the highest number. Julian da Silva mentioned that the points that remained in the result were focused on the lips, which were very flat and thin.

Robert Pattinson surprised those who believed that his Bruce Wayne would be equal to Edward Cullen. – Photo: Getty Images

In second place is the famous Henry Cavill, who has shone as Superman in the DC Universe, obtaining a total of 91.64%, due to the measurements of his eyes, lips and forehead.

In third position appears the artist Bradley Cooper, star of A Star Is Bornwho added 91.08% for his nose and face that do not fit much in the expected proportions.

In fourth place is Brad Pitt, who reached 90.51%according to the surgeon, since the shape of his nose is not very proportional.

In fifth position is George Clooney, one of the most famous Americans in the film industry, who was listed by the features of his face for many years.

Other celebrities who were mentioned by the surgeon doctor were David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West, Hugh Jackman, remembered for being Wolverine in X Menand Ryan Gosling, who will participate in the Barbie film.

It is important to remember that in the past Julian da Silva revealed that Amber Heard was considered the most beautiful woman today, due to the percentage she reached with the facial features she possesses. This place was also occupied Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.